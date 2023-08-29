Prue Leith takes on Saturday mornings with new ITV cooking show starring husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prue Leith takes on Saturday mornings with new ITV cooking show starring husband

By Press Association
Prue Leith and John Playfair will share their ‘top kitchen hacks and culinary short-cuts’ (Ian West/PA)
Dame Prue Leith will lead a new ITV cooking show alongside her retired fashion designer husband John Playfair.

Set in their kitchen in the Cotswolds, the 10-part Saturday morning series will see the Great British Bake Off judge, 83, peruse the recipe folder she has been building up over six decades in the industry, showing viewers how to cook a range of recipes from mid-week meals to dinner party-inspired dishes.

The couple will share their “top kitchen hacks and culinary short-cuts to help simplify cooking”, including Mr Playfair sharing his tips on the best way to harvest fruit and vegetables after years of country living, ITV said.

Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith on the Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Each episode will also see Dame Prue invite a “special guest” into her home to cook and share one of their favourite recipes, as well as “chewing the fat” on everyday issues that “may be especially pertinent to them”.

Dame Prue said: “All in all, Prue’s Cotswold Kitchen is about the things that matter to me in my dotage: family, friends, home, farm and food.

“And I’m such an egotist, I’m looking forward to sharing them all with the world.”

The series will also see Dame Prue celebrate food heroes, showcasing products from entrepreneurs in the Cotswolds and around the UK “in an array of delectable dishes”, ITV said.

Dame Prue Leith will peruse the recipe folder she has been building up over six decades in the industry (Matt Crossick/PA)

Leanne Clarke from ITV Entertainment said: “I am thrilled for us to be invited into Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen for an ITV1 Daytime first!

“Having the legend that is Dame Prue Leith on our screens from her own home every Saturday morning, sharing never-before heard anecdotes and many of her all-time favourite recipes is a real treat that will show the culinary icon in a whole new light. Let’s get cooking!”

Sarah Stevenson, from production company Yeti Television, said: “It’s a real privilege to be making this series alongside Prue and ITV. Prue is such a talented, inspirational woman and natural raconteur, we can’t wait to share all her fascinating tips and tales with viewers.”

Dame Prue, who has been a judge on the Great British Bake Off since 2017, was married to South African author Rayne Kruger for almost 30 years until his death aged 80 in 2002, before marrying fashion designer Mr Playfair in 2016.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen will air from February 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.