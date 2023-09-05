TV stars nominated for NTAs share glam preparation ahead of awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV stars nominated for NTAs share glam preparation ahead of awards ceremony

By Press Association
Ant McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly after winning the TV presenter award in 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Solomon and Rosie Ramsey were among the TV nominees sharing their glam preparation ahead of the National Television Awards (NTAs) ceremony.

The 28th annual awards ceremony at London’s O2 on Tuesday evening will see a host of famous faces compete in more than a dozen categories to win awards voted for exclusively by the general public.

TV presenter Solomon, whose BBC One show Sort Your Life Out sees her revamp cluttered homes across the UK, is competing in the factual entertainment category and she shared a picture of herself on a running machine in the hours before the ceremony.

Stacey Solomo
Posting on her Instagram story, the 33-year-old wrote: “Did my first school drop off, came on my period, and after school pick up I’m off to the NTAs.

“My anxiety is high, hormones are raging and my emotions are all over the place.

“So I went for a run, with maybe a mild cry.”

It comes after she posted a picture of her sons Rex and Leighton in their school uniform ahead of their first day at primary and secondary school respectively on Tuesday.

Solomon also shared a picture of her holding a razor in front of a bath, adding: “Now it’s time to take off my winter coat. The school pick up. Then NTAs here we go.”

Similarly podcast host Rosie Ramsey, who shares a BBC show with her comedian husband Chris titled The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which is nominated for best TV interview at the NTAs, documented her preparations for the event.

On Monday evening, Rosie wrote on Instagram: “I’ve done my tan, painting my nails tonight and doing a full shave in morning.”

After waking up in a London hotel on Tuesday for the event, she told her Instagram story: “Woke up in London on the day of the National Television Awards and have a massive spot on my cheek, doesn’t actually look that bad.”

In the video, she said to her husband Chris: “You need to not let me pick it today … I literally could make this into a crater.”

Maya Jama
Similarly Maya Jama, who fronts ITV’s Love Island which is up for best reality competition, told her Instagram story it was “definitely (a) swell head day”.

“(I’m) very swollen, I think I haven’t drunk enough water.”

In the afternoon, she shared a video of her travelling in a car with a bare face, writing: “I start glam so late for these things, if I don’t make the red carpet I’ll get hotel pics.”

Meanwhile Claudia Winkleman, who is up for best TV presenter for The Traitors which is also nominated in the reality competition category, confirmed she would not be attending the annual award ceremony on Tuesday.

The co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, which is also nominated in the talent show category, wrote on Instagram: “Massive luck to The Traitors and Strictly at the @officialntas tonight.

“Miserable I can’t be there.” She added three red love hearts to the message.

Strictly co-host Tess Daly, also shared a post on Instagram, saying: “Sending our brilliant @bbcstrictly team all the luck in the world at tonight’s @officialntas, gutted we can’t be there, but back in the studio today!

“Good luck everyone!”

Holly Willoughby, who is facing her first NTAs without former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, wished comedian Joel Dommett “good luck” on her Instagram story as he returned to host his third NTAs ceremony on Tuesday – while his wife Hannah Cooper is heavily pregnant.

It comes after Schofield, 61, left the ITV programme in May after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague.

Meanwhile, This Morning co-host Alison Hammond, who is up for best TV presenter at the NTAs, alongside Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary were using social media to campaign for fans to vote for the show in order for it to defend the title of best daytime show.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on Tuesday September 5 from 8pm on ITV1.