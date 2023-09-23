Olly Murs ‘gutted’ to leave The Voice UK after six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olly Murs ‘gutted’ to leave The Voice UK after six years

By Press Association
Olly Murs has said he is “gutted” to leave his role as a coach on The Voice UK after six years.

The 39-year-old singer, who joined the ITV talent competition in 2018, will depart the show after the upcoming 2023 series which is due to air later this year.

Murs will sit on the panel alongside US rapper will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie, with ITV saying that details of next year’s series will be “confirmed in due course”.

Speaking on his departure, Murs told The Sun: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

Murs added that he accepts the show’s decision and feels it will find “someone great” to replace him but admitted he will miss the show.

“Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me,” he told the newspaper.

Murs has won the show twice over the years, first in 2019 with his contestant Molly Hocking and the following year in 2020 with Blessing Annatoria Chitapa.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series later this year featuring coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.

“Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.”

On Friday, it was announced Murs would be touring the UK and Ireland in 2024 with Take That.

Murs tweeted: “Today this could be the greatest day of our lives. Wow I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends TAKE THAT! What a tour this is going to be!”

The singer rose to fame after placing runner-up on The X Factor in 2009 and has gone on to release seven studio albums which featured hits including Dear Darlin’, Dance With Me Tonight and Up.