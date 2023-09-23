Rupert Everett reflects on his career: I never learnt how to focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rupert Everett reflects on his career: I never learnt how to focus

By Press Association
Rupert Everett (Ian West/PA)
Rupert Everett (Ian West/PA)

Rupert Everett has said he had a “lot of individuality” when starting out in the industry but feels his career was hampered by his lack of focus.

The actor, 64, began his professional life playing a gay public school pupil in a West End production of Another Country in 1981 alongside Sir Kenneth Branagh, with Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Firth later taking on his role as Guy Bennett.

Reflecting on the challenges of rising to fame, he told The Times’s Saturday Review: “Whoever makes it work has a genius of some sort. And Kenneth has made it work.”

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Sir Kenneth Branagh (Ian West/PA)

Everett went on to star in 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding alongside Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz and with Cate Blanchett and Minnie Driver in 1999’s An Ideal Husband.

The actor also voiced Prince Charming in the Shrek film series and recently featured in My Policeman, which also starred Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

Sir Kenneth has also had a successful career, having received numerous Oscar nominations as an actor and director, finally winning the award for best original screenplay last year for his film Belfast.

Discussing his career with the newspaper, Everett said: “Compared to Kenneth Branagh? What a mess.

“I had a lot of individuality and raw something, but I never learnt how to focus and, looking back, for me, everything was just about sex. Everything.”

He said engaging in a lot of sexual relations initially felt like “liberty” but later realised it had become a “prison”, adding: “It was an appetite that wasn’t fulfillable other than just whacking up the numbers.”

Everett disagreed with the suggestion that being sent to a boarding school when he was young caused this later behaviour.

Graham Norton Show – London
Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It was the hormones, married to a need to become something”, he said.

“I don’t think it was to do with not having love as a child.

“It was partly just wanting to assert what you think is your star quality.

“And for me what was interesting about sex was, as soon as I felt myself unattractive I felt the sex was unattractive.

“So, in the end, it was just about me.”

The actor is now in a long-term relationship with his partner Henrique.

Everett is still staying active within the industry, including playing a theatrical agent opposite Gemma Arterton in the drama series Funny Woman earlier this year and featuring in an upcoming theatrical production of A Voyage Round My Father.

However, the actor is open about his feelings of dying, saying: “The prospect of the actual thing finishing off, and of me dying?

“I actually feel excited by that.”