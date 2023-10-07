Angela Rippon on Strictly: I don’t want people to concentrate on my age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angela Rippon on Strictly: I don’t want people to concentrate on my age

By Press Association
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Angela Rippon said her age “shouldn’t be a factor” in her appearance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The veteran broadcaster said she has at least one cryotherapy ice bath a week as well as a deep tissue massage to maintain her body for the competition and is currently the only female celebrity contestant not to suffer an injury.

Rippon said getting through to the fourth week of the competition with her professional partner Kai Widdrington would serve as a “birthday cake” as she prepares to turn 79 – making her the show’s oldest contestant.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon, during the first live show on Strictly Come Dancing Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“But I don’t want people to concentrate on my age, it shouldn’t be a factor in what I’m doing,” Rippon said.

“If it’s something that encourages people to think more positively about themselves as they get older, then I think that’s probably a good thing, but personally in my head, I’ve been 30 for the last 40 years.

“It’s not something that really concerns me.”

Rippon, who succeeds TV personality Johnny Ball as the oldest contestant after his appearance in 2012 aged 74, said she will wear her age as a “badge of honour” to encourage dancing for all as it continues to be a focus.

Following her debut on the BBC One programme, in which she showcased her famous flexibility with an impressive high kick, Rippon explained how important body maintenance is on her “list of priorities”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“Every week I have one, if not two, cryo ice baths followed by deep tissue massage because I put body maintenance very much high on my list of priorities.

“I’m not daft, I am going to be 79 next week and as I’ve said on several occasions, while my head is saying, ‘Gosh, you have a lovely time Ang’, my body is saying ‘what the heck are you doing’. And I know I have to look after it.

“I owe that to Kai because of the amount of work that he’s putting in, but I owe it to myself as well and it’s something I’ve done all my life which is why presumably at the age that I am I’m still able to do some of the things that I do.”

On the ice bath, she added: “I love them. I stand in them 120 degrees below freezing for three minutes and it is so relaxing, I can’t tell you. I love it.”

Rippon also said that Widdrington’s partner and fellow Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has been a “great cheerleader”, and helps him create the choreography in their living room.

The former Come Dancing presenter also described being on the show as a “full circle moment”.

“In a way what has come full circle is that when I was a girl of five, and I was sent to ballet class and took to it like a duck to water, I decided I wanted to be a ballerina.

“By the time I was 17, I was five foot six, so too tall.

“But when I was a little girl, I wanted to be a dancer, I wanted to dance and what has come full circle after 60 years is the opportunity to be able to do that.”