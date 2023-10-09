Nikita Kanda on leaving Strictly: This has been an emotional journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nikita Kanda on leaving Strictly: This has been an emotional journey

By Press Association
Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez on the Strictly dancefloor (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez on the Strictly dancefloor (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Nikita Kanda has said she feels emotional after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing but feels she gave it “everything”.

The BBC Asian Network presenter became the second celebrity to leave the latest series after she landed in the dreaded dance-off against Zara McDermott on Sunday’s show.

The 28-year-old faced elimination for the second consecutive week on the BBC show after scoring 21 with her movie week jive, which channelled 90s film Clueless.

Speaking about leaving the competition on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, Kanda said: “I feel quite emotional, this has been an emotional journey.

“It’s been so fun but I’m just really sad that our time got cut short.”

She revealed her professional partner Gorka Marquez had warned her that the show would “bring the emotions out” of her as she praised him.

“It was so special and I just had the best time with you. I honestly couldn’t have had a better partner, it was just amazing…

“All the laughs, all the fun, you just made it amazing for me.”

For her performance on Saturday, she dressed as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 coming-of-age film Clueless as they jived to Kids In America by Kim Wilde.

Kanda said she had “so much fun” with the dance even though she had a foot injury.

“I just wanted to give it 100% because that’s what you’re there to do, you’ve got to give it everything and I feel like that’s what we did and we had a blast,” she added.

“I’m just really sad that we weren’t in training today. It felt really weird going back to radio and then not meeting him after (for) training.”

Marquez also praised the radio host, recalling how he had “never laughed so much” and described her as a “beautiful human”.

The Spanish dancer added: “I think on Saturday night she delivered the best she (had) ever done in the whole week.

“But I know the jive is a fast dance and a lot of technical aspects, and for someone, like we always said, she never danced before, it’s difficult after two weeks dancing to go into a jive.”

During Saturday’s show, comedian Eddie Kadi and his professional partner Karen Hauer scored the first 10 of the series with their couples’ choice performance to Men In Black.

The pair were beaten to the top spot on the leaderboard by just one point after Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her professional partner Carlos Gu scored 35 for their Charleston from the film Damn Yankees, while Scanlon’s parents watched from the audience for the first time.

Strictly Come Dancing will continue on Saturday.