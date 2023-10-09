Big Brother’s Hallie says telling housemates she is transgender is ‘freeing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother’s Hallie says telling housemates she is transgender is ‘freeing’

By Press Association
The Big Brother diary room chair. (Matt Frost/Initial TV)
The Big Brother diary room chair. (Matt Frost/Initial TV)

Big Brother contestant Hallie has discussed her transition process after telling her fellow housemates that she is a transgender woman.

After sharing the news with the other contestants during Monday’s episode, the 18-year-old youth worker said it was “freeing” to be honest about her identity.

While the 16 contestants were making rules at breakfast the morning after they entered the house, Hallie said she did not feel she was being “100% authentic” when she first entered.

Her fellow housemates praised her for telling them as Chanelle told her: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you,” while Dylan says: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Later she told Big Brother in the diary room that she had been “scared” to tell the other contestants in case they would have a “prejudice opinion” towards her.

She said: “Yesterday I just felt like I wasn’t being 100% authentic with everyone and I was hiding a big part of who I am so this morning I thought let me be 100% honest and just tell the housemates that I am transgender.

“I’m not going to lie, my heart was beating out of my chest, it was quite nerve racking.

“I was scared of people having a prejudice opinion towards me because as soon as you hear the word trans, some people’s minds go elsewhere.”

The youth worked noted that all the contestants had been “very respectful and open-minded”, adding: “And the love and support has been amazing.

“I’ve made it clear. I’m happy to talk about my journey, if they have any questions I’m an open book.

“And I just hope that they will try to get to know me a bit more but it felt freeing.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Hallie told fellow housemates Jenkin, 25 and NHS manager Kerry, 40, that she started hormone therapy when she aged 16.

She explained the difficulties she has had with securing treatment due to long waiting lists, and revealed that she plans to have vaginoplasty surgery and pay her mother back for the years of treatment she paid for if she wins the £100,000 prize.

She added: “The mind doesn’t match the body, that’s the best way to describe being trans. I have a female mind, but the body just doesn’t match.”

The episode also saw the contestants play a game where different housemates took it in turns to line up the housemates from most to least in relation to a personality trait including intelligence, trustworthiness and being kind.

Housemate Olivia had been set a task by Big Brother the night previous to be not be voted least entertaining – which would be rewarded with her being immune from the upcoming elimination.

To keep her fellow housemates entertained throughout the day, the 23-year-old dancer taught them Scottish songs, how to cartwheel and told a story dramatically about how fellow housemate Farida had eaten off her plate.

Her antics paid off as she was voted one of the most entertaining by food writer Henry.

Big Brother continues on Monday on ITV2 and ITV at 9pm.