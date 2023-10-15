Taron Egerton and Luke Evans among winners at Bafta Cymru Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taron Egerton and Luke Evans among winners at Bafta Cymru Awards

By Press Association
Taron Egerton received the best actor award (Suzan Moore/PA)
Welsh actors Taron Egerton and Luke Evans are among the stars who have won big at the 2023 Bafta Cymru Awards.

The TV and stage star Rakie Ayola, who has appeared in a string of series including Black Mirror, Noughts + Crosses and Doctor Who, also picked up two gongs at the ceremony held at ICC Wales in Newport on Sunday.

Sir Jonathan Pryce presented her with the prestigious Sian Phillips award, which is given to a Welsh individual who has made significant contributions to film and/or television.

She also took home the best actress prize for her performance in BBC drama, The Pact.

Actress Rakie Ayola (Johnny Green/PA)

Rocketman star Egerton picked up his first Bafta Cymru prize in the best actor category for his role in US crime drama, Black Bird.

Beauty And The Beast actor Evans took home the entertainment programme gong for his special, titled Luke Evans: Showtime!, which saw him return to Wales to host a night of music with special guests LeAnn Rimes, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger and Beverley Knight.

Sci-fi series The Lazarus Project, which starred Paapa Essiedu and was made by Welsh production company Urban Myth Films, was awarded best television drama.

Luke Evans (Ian West/PA)

Welsh language film Y Swn also received two awards: one in the feature/TV film category; and the other in editing: fiction, which was won by Kevin Jones.

Documentary Greenham took home the factual series prize while Rhys ap Rhobert won the editing: factual award for his work on the series.

Save The Cinema, a film on the life of Liz Evans, a youth theatre leader in Carmarthen, Wales, also scooped two awards with Jo Thompson winning best costume design and Jonathan Houlding receiving the award for production design.

TV and radio presenter Hywel Gwynfryn was awarded the outstanding contribution award, which was presented by the director of BBC Wales, Rhuanedd Richards.

A total of 22 competitive awards were presented across the evening, which was hosted by The One Show host Alex Jones, as well as two special awards.