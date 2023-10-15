Battersea dogs home names veterinary hospital in honour of late Paul O’Grady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battersea dogs home names veterinary hospital in honour of late Paul O’Grady

By Press Association
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has announced its veterinary hospital will be named after the charity’s late ambassador, Paul O’Grady (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has announced its veterinary hospital will be named after the charity’s late ambassador Paul O’Grady.

The TV and radio presenter, who died in March aged 67, became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

After O’Grady’s death, the animal charity set up a “tribute fund” in his honour which has raised £480,000 to date.

On what would have marked O’Grady’s 11th anniversary as an ambassador for the charity, it announced that the funds will be spent on “life-saving and transformative medical procedures” for dogs and cats who need specialist care and treatment.

Paul O’Grady became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Some £100,000 of the fund will be distributed to five other animal charities that were close to the entertainer’s heart, with each getting £20,000.

Charities near O’Grady’s home city of Liverpool are among those who will be supported including Freshfields Animal Rescue, Carla Lane Animals In Need and The Oldies Club.

StreetVet, a charity providing veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness, of which O’Grady was also an ambassador, and the RSPCA Ashford Garden Cattery, where he was the president, will also receive a portion of the funds.

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio said: “Seeing how loved Paul was by so many has been truly touching.

“Paul was so passionate in his support of rescue animals, and it gives me some comfort to know that through the hard work and commitment of Battersea and other charities Paul’s legacy will live on.

“I know that Paul would have been pleased to know that the most disadvantaged animals he was so fond of championing are getting the love and support they deserve.”

O’Grady was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact For The Love Of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

The presenter also posthumously won the factual entertainment award for the TV show at the 2023 award show.

His contribution to animal welfare was also recognised with an RSPCA animal hero award.

The chief executive of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Peter Laurie, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed and deeply touched by the generous donations from thousands of people following the death of our beloved ambassador, Paul O’Grady.

“It really is a testament to how loved Paul was, and we shall always be forever grateful for everything he did for us.

“As an ambassador for Battersea, especially during his 11 years filming For The Love Of Dogs, Paul helped animals in their recuperation from surgery, and at times, watched as they headed off site for specialist surgery; naming our veterinary hospital after Paul, therefore, feels fitting.

“We are pleased to also be able to share donations with other charities who support rescue animals.

“Paul was always a champion of the underdog, and we’ll be carrying on his legacy, by ensuring we use the funding to go the extra mile for animals that need costly surgery, medication or rehabilitation.”