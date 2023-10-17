Gary Neville as Dragons’ Den guest: Wait and see if I make an investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gary Neville as Dragons’ Den guest: Wait and see if I make an investment

By Press Association
Football pundit Gary Neville has said viewers will have to ‘wait and see’ if he invests in any budding entrepreneurs when he makes a guest appearance on Dragons’ Den (BBC Studios/Simon Pantling/PA)
Gary Neville has said Dragons’ Den audiences will have to “wait and see” if he invests in any budding entrepreneurs when he makes a guest appearance on the show.

A first look at the special episodes for season 21 of the BBC One business programme shows the former footballer dressed in a navy blue suit and looking serious.

Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett, Gary Neville and Peter Jones. (BBC Studios/Simon Pantling)
The 48-year-old pundit said: “It’s a pleasure to join the Dragons as a guest for the new series and see some of the amazing pitches from budding entrepreneurs from different walks of life.

“It was a privilege to share my knowledge and guidance with the brave entrepreneurs who entered the Den, but you’ll have to wait and see whether I committed to any investments.”

Since his retirement from Manchester United, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests, including a hotel and other property developments.

Also making a guest appearance on the show, which sees fledgling businesses pitch to get investment, is fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede.

Neville and Grede will sit alongside the regular panel of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

New pictures also show the Dragons inside the Den, with a backdrop of the Manchester skyline at dusk.

The Dragons in their Den (BBC Studios/Simon Pantling/PA)

Grede said: “Being back in the UK and joining this series as a guest Dragon has been amazing and feels very full circle to me.

“Being able to share my own knowledge from the business I’ve built with the entrepreneurs is so important. There’s a lot of major talent in this upcoming series, and I hope it inspires the next generation to create opportunities for themselves.”

Samantha Davies, executive producer at BBC Studios, said the “existing Dragons aren’t just going to sit back and let them snap up all the best deals”.

“Viewers can expect all the usual competitiveness and sass in the Den… Gary and Emma are both masters in their fields and it’ll be fantastic to see their different styles and perspectives in the business world.”

– Dragons’ Den will return for series 21 in 2024.