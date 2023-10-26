Sara Pascoe reveals name of second child born with IVF help

Comedian Sara Pascoe has revealed that she has had her second child with the assistance of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The Great British Sewing Bee host, 42, already shares a son with her husband, the Australian comic Steen Raskopoulos.

In an Instagram post, Pascoe wrote: “I’ve been in a hormone hole for three weeks so excuse my lateness- allow me to introduce baby Albie.

“As a 42 year old infertile woman I can’t believe my luck to have had two children (ivf). I also can’t believe how much washing there is.

“I’ll see you at gigs later in the year when I’ve stopped crying every three minutes, lots of love ps last photo is @steenrasko I think his face sums up the post partum period very well.”

Pascoe, who has previously been outspoken about her use of IVF, also shared images of her introducing Albie to her first child along with images of Raskopoulos.

Pascoe received congratulations from fellow comedians including Katherine Ryan, Josh Widdicombe, Joanne McNally and Sarah Millican.

Alongside heart emojis, Ryan wrote: “I love Albie and all you four.”

In apparent reference to the Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast, Widdicombe wrote: “We record 10am Mondays.”

Millican wrote: “Ah massive congrats to you all xxx.”

In May, Pascoe had announced her second pregnancy alongside a picture of her baby bump.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee wrote: “Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!”