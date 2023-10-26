Sara Pascoe reveals name of second child born with IVF help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sara Pascoe reveals name of second child born with IVF help

By Press Association
Sara Pascoe received congratulations from fellow comedians including Katherine Ryan and Josh Widdicombe (Matt Crossick/PA)
Comedian Sara Pascoe has revealed that she has had her second child with the assistance of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The Great British Sewing Bee host, 42, already shares a son with her husband, the Australian comic Steen Raskopoulos.

In an Instagram post, Pascoe wrote: “I’ve been in a hormone hole for three weeks so excuse my lateness- allow me to introduce baby Albie.

“As a 42 year old infertile woman I can’t believe my luck to have had two children (ivf). I also can’t believe how much washing there is.

“I’ll see you at gigs later in the year when I’ve stopped crying every three minutes, lots of love ps last photo is @steenrasko I think his face sums up the post partum period very well.”

Pascoe, who has previously been outspoken about her use of IVF, also shared images of her introducing Albie to her first child along with images of Raskopoulos.

Pascoe received congratulations from fellow comedians including Katherine Ryan, Josh Widdicombe, Joanne McNally and Sarah Millican.

Alongside heart emojis, Ryan wrote: “I love Albie and all you four.”

In apparent reference to the Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast, Widdicombe wrote: “We record 10am Mondays.”

Millican wrote: “Ah massive congrats to you all xxx.”

In May, Pascoe had announced her second pregnancy alongside a picture of her baby bump.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee wrote: “Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!”