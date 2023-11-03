BBC announces third series of The Traitors ahead of second series’ arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC announces third series of The Traitors ahead of second series’ arrival

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman presents BBC One show The Traitors (Ian West/PA)
The Traitors will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a third series following the soon-to-be-aired second series of the hit reality TV show.

The programme, presented by Claudia Winkleman, follows 22 strangers in a game of strategy and suspicion, as they compete to win up to £120,000.

The scheduling of the second series will be announced “in due course”, according to the BBC, and members of the public can sign up to be in the third series now.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series.

“Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm.

“It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors.”

Stephen Lambert, chief executive of production company Studio Lambert, said: “We’re delighted a third series of The Traitors has been confirmed today ahead of the second series’ arrival on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“The Traitors has been so warmly received by viewers, critics and award juries alike.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Claudia Winkleman with the award for entertainment performance, The Traitors, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London (Jeff Moore/PA)

“Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill.”

This year The Traitors scooped a host of awards including the Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual, and a National Television Award for best reality competition.

It also won the Royal Television Society (RTS) award for entertainment and the Broadcasting Press Guild Award for best entertainment programme.

Winkleman herself bagged the Bafta TV Award for best entertainment performance and the RTS award for entertainment performance.

The second series of the TV show was teased recently with a clip that aired on BBC One ahead of an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Traitors, which is based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, involves Winkleman selecting a small number of players to be the traitors, while the rest of the players are the faithfuls and are unaware of the identity of the traitors.

While trying to avoid being eliminated, the faithfuls must figure out who is a traitor and vote them out so they can take the prize money for themselves.

If a traitor makes it to the end, they are in with a chance of taking home the cash prize.

Members of the public can apply to take part in The Traitors series three via BBC Take Part.