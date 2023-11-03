Second woman accuses Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler of sexual assault

A second woman has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Jeanne Bellino said she has suffered “severe and permanent emotional distress” after the singer allegedly assaulted her twice in 1975 at the age of 17, according to the New York lawsuit.

It is the second lawsuit brought against Tyler after Julia Misley last year accused the 75-year-old singer of having an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager.

It is the second lawsuit brought against Steven Tyler (PA)

In documents released through law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates on Thursday, it is said Ms Bellino was a teenager working on a fashion show in Manhattan in the summer of 1975 when a friend arranged for them to meet rock band Aerosmith.

The lawsuit alleges Tyler sexually assaulted her twice during that day.

The first incident was allegedly in a phone booth where she said the musician “pinned” her up against the wall, groped, kissed and simulated sex without her consent, and later again at the hotel after they entered the bar together.

The lawsuit cites “gender-motivated violence” as the cause of action.

In the documents, Ms Bellino said she has suffered and will continue to suffer “great pain of mind and body” as well as “physical, personal and psychological injuries”.

Representatives for Tyler have been contacted for comment.