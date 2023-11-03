This has been the toughest year of my life, says Amy Dowden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This has been the toughest year of my life, says Amy Dowden

By Press Association
Amy Dowden says it has been the toughest year of her life (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden has said undergoing treatment for breast cancer has resulted in the “toughest year” of her life.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, appeared on the Stand Up To Cancer live show at the Francis Crick Institute to celebrate a decade of the appeal for Cancer Research UK.

Styling a shaved head with a blue blazer and matching trousers, Dowden told presenter Davina McCall she has her last chemotherapy session on Thursday and is looking forward to being able to “ring that chemo bell”.

“It has been the toughest year of my life but I’m just really hoping with the surgery that I’ve already had and the chemo that I’ve done enough,” she said.

“I’ve had sepsis, blood clots, I’ve had to have hormone treatment then been put into menopause.

“When I sat in that room and the doctors said, ‘Amy, yes you have cancer’, that was one stab, and then, ‘What’s your fertility plans?’, because I’ve got an oestrogen-fed cancer and they need to shut my ovaries down, basically, and my husband is next to me and we’ve only been married a couple of months.

“It’s just heart-breaking and that is something I never knew and the impact emotionally, it has just been so tough.”

Dowden announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer.

She said: “You don’t get mammograms in the UK until you’re in your 50s, I would never have thought at 32 I was going to get diagnosed with breast cancer.

“If I wasn’t checking myself I would never have found it. If you’re not checking yourself, who is? Get to know your own chest.”

Dowden also said the NHS had been “incredible” during her breast cancer treatment.