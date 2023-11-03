Stephen Fry: My impulse for sweets as a child developed into a drug addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Fry: My impulse for sweets as a child developed into a drug addiction

By Press Association
Stephen Fry has spoken about a cocaine addiction which began in his 20s (Lucy North/PA)


Stephen Fry has said his “addictive impulse” started with sweets as a child and developed into a cocaine addiction.

The actor and comedian, 66, has been open about his struggles with drugs and mental health issues in the past.

Fry told John Cleese’s The Dinosaur Hour on GB News: “When I was a teenager, I had this vast empty hole in me that said‘Feed me, I need this sugar, I need it’.

MACMILLAM GARTER CHARITY CRICKET MATCH
Stephen Fry and sometime comedy partner Hugh Laurie (Peter Jordan/PA)

“When it wasn’t sugar, it became tobacco, so I smoked and then in my twenties it became cocaine. I just couldn’t sit still. It’s that addictive impulse.”

He also cited TV adverts for sugary cereals and other food, along with his boarding school’s tuckshop, having sherbet as the reason he had the opportunity to develop the addiction.

Fry added: “They (the tuckshop) even, extraordinarily, had … rolling tobacco, which was coconut shreds, but it was done exactly like a rolling tobacco packet.

“You would have a pipe made of liquorice and you would have cigarettes with red tips on the end, which were candy cigarettes.

“So, you were being prepared for cocaine and tobacco. Essentially you were given white powder and tobacco and I never could eat enough of that.

“I would break out of school and go to the village shop. I couldn’t eat them quickly enough.”

However, the former host of the popular quiz QI who was nominated for a 1999 Golden Globe for his performance in biopic Wilde, said his “addictive” personality does not extend to his relationship with alcohol.

Fry said: “I do like a drink, I like wine, but I know I could never be an alcoholic. I just don’t like it enough. I don’t like feeling sick.

“I don’t like having to cope with the responsibility of apologising the next day if I’ve been drunk. I don’t like the fact I might get a bit argumentative. So I could never be an alcoholic.”

Elsewhere, Fry – also known for his long-term partnership with Hugh Laurie on comedy sketches and TV series Jeeves And Wooster – spoke about tech entrepreneurs running social media websites.

The Animal Hero Awards 2018 – London
John Cleese hosts The Dinosaur Hour on GB News (Ian West/PA)

He said: “They were making huge sums of money out of it, they were inventing new ideas, and they were sweeping away everything from the past and the betrayal to me, the hypocrisy, is that somehow we believed in the nineties and early 2000s these guys in jeans and T-shirts were gentle, sweet people who wanted the world to be better.

“We now know that, in Orwell’s magnificent image, the pigs are now wearing trousers.”

In the political satire, Animal Farm by George Orwell, the pigs take over after the farmer is deposed.

Fawlty Towers star Cleese debuted his new programme, filmed inside 12th century Hedingham Castle in Essex, on GB News last month.

Media personality Caitlyn Jenner, journalist Sir Trevor McDonald and former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant are also among his guests on the 10-part series.

The interview with Fry is available on gbnews.com.