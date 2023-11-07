Seventh baker leaves The Great British Bake Off tent following dessert week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seventh baker leaves The Great British Bake Off tent following dessert week

By Press Association
The Great British Bake Off contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)
The Great British Bake Off contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Saku has become the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off tent after she failed to impress in dessert week.

Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tackle a retro creme caramel signature, a treacle sponge for the technical challenge and a meringue bomb showstopper.

After all three rounds, presenter Alison Hammond announced Dan as star baker – while presenter Noel Fielding revealed that Sri Lankan-born intelligence analyst Saku had become the seventh baker to be booted from the competition.

The Great British Bake Off 2023
Saku was eliminated following dessert week (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Following the elimination, the 50-year-old from Herefordshire said on the show: “I am so proud of myself. It is a privilege to be part of this lovely family.

“My heart was broken when it was announced I was leaving, and I was so disappointed in myself.

“The warm hugs and lovely words from fellow bakers, presenters and the crew were very comforting.

“I also learned it is never too late to learn and enjoy a new hobby and be able to be very good at it.”

Reflecting on her experience, she said that her favourite part of the baking competition was meeting all of the other contestants.

“My fellow bakers are not only the most amazing bakers, but they are lovely humans with big hearts,” she said.

“I have thousands of lovely memories made with the most talented bakers, the clever interpreter, the supportive crew and the production team.

“The best ever experience in my life.

“I learnt new skills, techniques and gathered lots of baking knowledge which I will use to create delicious bakes for everyone to enjoy.”

Speaking on the future, she added: “I will keep on baking and developing new recipes, and I would like to carry on introducing Sri Lankan and exotic flavours into my bakes.”

Saku will join comedians and presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday November 9 on Channel 4 at 8pm, with celebrity guests Dame Prue Leith, Joel Dommett and Ignacio Lopez.