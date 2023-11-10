Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on ‘healing journey’ and release of his new album

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has said the music on his new album is “deliberately and unapologetically sexy”.

The American musician and entrepreneur, whose hit songs include I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love, released The Love Album: Off The Grid in September, his first album release since 2010’s Last Train To Paris.

Sean Diddy Combs and Ashley Jensen on the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

The 54-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “I like to take my time!

“I went through a healing journey and stopped making music and stopped being creative.

“I was on a low frequency and then one day God told me it was time, and I started making music again. And the one thing that was missing was R&B baby-making music, it’s the soundtrack to your sex life.”

Combs, a three-time Grammy winner, founded the label Bad Boy Entertainment in the early 90s and also founded clothing company Sean John in 1998.

Describing the new music as the “Super Bowl of soul”, he told Norton on the BBC show: “It is deliberately and unapologetically sexy.”

With various stage names throughout his career including Puff Daddy and Diddy, he is also reported to have legally changed his middle name to ‘Love’.

He told Norton: “My real life is my art and there have been many eras.

“There’s been the Puff Diddy era, the P Diddy era, and then the Diddy era, but now this is the ultimate goal, I have become Love.

“We live in a toxic world with love versus hate and I chose Love. It’s my new name and love wins!”

Sean Diddy Combs, Ashley Jensen, George MacKay, Graham Norton, Chris and Rosie Ramsey and Jessie Ware (Ian West/PA)

Other guests on Norton’s red sofa this week include Scottish actress Ashley Jensen, 1917 star George MacKay, comedian Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie, and singer Jessie Ware.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.