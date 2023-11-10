Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on ‘healing journey’ and release of his new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on ‘healing journey’ and release of his new album

By Press Association
Sean Diddy Combs during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Sean Diddy Combs during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has said the music on his new album is “deliberately and unapologetically sexy”.

The American musician and entrepreneur, whose hit songs include I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love, released The Love Album: Off The Grid in September, his first album release since 2010’s Last Train To Paris.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sean Diddy Combs and Ashley Jensen on the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

The 54-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “I like to take my time!

“I went through a healing journey and stopped making music and stopped being creative.

“I was on a low frequency and then one day God told me it was time, and I started making music again. And the one thing that was missing was R&B baby-making music, it’s the soundtrack to your sex life.”

Combs, a three-time Grammy winner, founded the label Bad Boy Entertainment in the early 90s and also founded clothing company Sean John in 1998.

Describing the new music as the “Super Bowl of soul”, he told Norton on the BBC show: “It is deliberately and unapologetically sexy.”

With various stage names throughout his career including Puff Daddy and Diddy, he is also reported to have legally changed his middle name to ‘Love’.

He told Norton: “My real life is my art and there have been many eras.

“There’s been the Puff Diddy era, the P Diddy era, and then the Diddy era, but now this is the ultimate goal, I have become Love.

“We live in a toxic world with love versus hate and I chose Love. It’s my new name and love wins!”

Graham Norton Show – London
Sean Diddy Combs, Ashley Jensen, George MacKay, Graham Norton, Chris and Rosie Ramsey and Jessie Ware (Ian West/PA)

Other guests on Norton’s red sofa this week include Scottish actress Ashley Jensen, 1917 star George MacKay, comedian Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie, and singer Jessie Ware.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.