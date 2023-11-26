Jamie Lynn Spears tells boxer Tony Bellew: My worst nightmare would be fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Lynn Spears tells boxer Tony Bellew: My worst nightmare would be fighting

By Press Association
Jamie Lynn Spears (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears has said that her “worst nightmare” would be getting into any fight with someone, in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The actress and singer, who is the sister of superstar Britney Spears, spoke to fellow campmate and former boxer Tony Bellew about his career during the series on ITV1.

Tony Bellew
Tony Bellew (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Before the segment Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly played Britney hit Baby One More Time.

Then a clip from camp was shown where Spears asked Bellew: “What does it feel like when you knock somebody out?”

Bellew said: “Do you know what, babe? It’s a relief it’s over.”

After he admitted that he “lives for the knockout”, Spears said: “It would be my worst nightmare to know I have to literally fight.”

Bellew said: “The most important part is controlling yourself emotionally. You can’t be emotionally attached to the event, you’ve got to be cold.”

Spears said she was impressed by his “mental toughness”.

Bellew also said fighting Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk, a London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, was “too hard” as he is someone who has “everything”.

He added: “He downloads what you do. He’s downloading all the data in front of him. It takes him three rounds to do it. With me, it took him eight. And then he done it, he pulled the trigger.

“But I was exhausted, like, I don’t remember, I remember everything up until round seven. I don’t remember round eight.”

Bellew said the referee stopped him from getting up, as he could have died.

He told the Bush Telegraph: “The referee literally saved my life. Next shot probably puts me away for good.

“So, boxing at the highest level in the professional business is brutal. My priority was to make it home safe. After that it was to win at all costs.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX