Jamie Lynn Spears tells boxer Tony Bellew: My worst nightmare would be fighting

Jamie Lynn Spears has said that her “worst nightmare” would be getting into any fight with someone, in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The actress and singer, who is the sister of superstar Britney Spears, spoke to fellow campmate and former boxer Tony Bellew about his career during the series on ITV1.

Tony Bellew (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Before the segment Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly played Britney hit Baby One More Time.

Then a clip from camp was shown where Spears asked Bellew: “What does it feel like when you knock somebody out?”

Bellew said: “Do you know what, babe? It’s a relief it’s over.”

After he admitted that he “lives for the knockout”, Spears said: “It would be my worst nightmare to know I have to literally fight.”

Bellew said: “The most important part is controlling yourself emotionally. You can’t be emotionally attached to the event, you’ve got to be cold.”

The Campmates are fixated on Tony as he recalls being knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk 🥊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yDTa6FLu5K — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2023

Spears said she was impressed by his “mental toughness”.

Bellew also said fighting Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk, a London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, was “too hard” as he is someone who has “everything”.

He added: “He downloads what you do. He’s downloading all the data in front of him. It takes him three rounds to do it. With me, it took him eight. And then he done it, he pulled the trigger.

“But I was exhausted, like, I don’t remember, I remember everything up until round seven. I don’t remember round eight.”

Bellew said the referee stopped him from getting up, as he could have died.

He told the Bush Telegraph: “The referee literally saved my life. Next shot probably puts me away for good.

“So, boxing at the highest level in the professional business is brutal. My priority was to make it home safe. After that it was to win at all costs.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX