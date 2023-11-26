Nella Rose and Josie Gibson say I’m A Celeb campmates restore their faith in men

Nella Rose and Josie Gibson have said their fellow I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have “restored their faith” in men.

The latest episode of the ITV1 series also disclosed that a leader of the camp, who will delegate chores, will be chosen on Monday.

The celebrity will also be able to use the camp bus, which is sheltered from bugs and the elements, with their deputy camp leader.

During a discussion on Sunday, YouTube star Rose also said “the suffragettes were fighting” for men to be doing more of their share of cleaning duties.

When he only leaves you on read for 72 hours, instead of the usual 6 months ✌️😙✌️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/1q9hk3mHtU — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2023

She told This Morning presenter Gibson: “Do you think these are old fashioned men? Imagine if it was a bunch of men my age, they’d be like, ‘why we the only ones getting the water?’ ‘Like the girls can’t’. These are real men.”

Rose also said: “This camp has 100% restored my faith in men, macho men. Wow.”

Gibson said: “They have actually restored my faith in men. They are gentlemen, absolute gentlemen.”

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who has been contributing to the cooking in the Australian jungle, jockey Frankie Dettori and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage are among those who have been tidying the camp.

Elsewhere, JLS singer Marvin Humes said he proposed to singer and This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes by taking her to the Maldives for Christmas and hiring a “tiny little island”.

He told Gibson and Rose: “We got back home, immediately started planning the wedding. We got married July 27 2012, we had five days together, then she went to America for six weeks to shoot a TV show in LA.

“Then I met her in New York, we had one night together in New York, she went back to LA, I went back to London, six weeks later she was pregnant, from that one night in New York.”

In the latest instalment Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Rose also faced a trial where they had to answer question by entering tanks filled with animals such as spiders and crustaceans.

Trial Tease: @nellarose and @SamThompsonUK are plunged underwater and face an aquatic quiz where they must work together to earn meals for camp. Watch tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/UgDy1U1iJF — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2023

Rose told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “You’re here to face your fears, it’s not really a free holiday so you just expect the unexpected all the time.”

They earned 10 out of 12 stars for the camp, which translates into meals.

Thompson told the Geordie duo: “All I’ve ever wanted is to make you proud.”

Elsewhere, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and Dettori faced the Deals on Wheels challenge, which involves them filing up bottles with milk while the liquid is sprayed on them.

After finishing the task, camp had to ask a question about Tony Hutchinson’s (Pickard) storylines on the Channel 4 soap.

Dettori and Sirieix arrived to find out that the other celebrities had chosen the wrong answer to the question what did not happen to Tony in Hollyoaks?

This became udderly chaotic in three (-point turn) seconds 🥛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nQbd8i3jsU — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2023

The correct answer was that he opened a balloon shop, which later exploded – and not the actual moments from the soap when Tony jumped off a cliff to escape a drug lord, or one of his children was swapped at birth.

Because they chose the wrong answer they did not earn a treat.

It was also announced that Gibson and restaurant critic Grace Dent will face the next trial, which has been dubbed Down The Tubes.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX