Restaurant critic Grace Dent pictured at airport after jungle exit

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has been pictured at an airport in Australia, hours after it was announced she was leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

The MasterChef star, 50, was at Brisbane Airport, wearing a black sleeveless top and jeans, in pictures published online, after the announcement from ITV on Monday.

A statement from a show spokesman said: “She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Dent had previously said she was struggling in the jungle, saying before facing the Touchdown Of Terror trial that she had “had enough”.

Your votes mean @nellarose from the Home Team will face @gracedent from the Away Team along with two other Celebs in the Touchdown of Terror ⚾️ Join us for the battle tomorrow night at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/bRzcYAicsg — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2023

She told campmate Josie Gibson last week: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

And she added in the Bush Telegraph: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

During the Touchdown Of Terror trial, YouTuber Nella Rose and reality TV star Sam Thompson from the Home camp went head to head against Dent and former politician Nigel Farage from the Away team.

In a bid to win food for their respective camps, Rose and Dent had to retrieve footballs from a box filled with bugs and throw them to their teammate while wearing an American football helmet filled with jungle critters.

Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/fRr0thMW5N — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2023

As more critters were added to Rose’s helmet, she pulled her emergency cord to end her time in the trial, giving the Away team a default win.

Dent was seen by a medic after the trial, when a cockroach crawled into her ear, and she said: “There’s one in my ear! There’s one in my ear! That’s not nice, I can hear it.”

The bug was flushed from her ear and removed.

During Sunday’s episode it was announced that Gibson and Dent would face the next trial, Down The Tubes.

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold, who was the third most voted for by the public, will now take part in the trial alongside Gibson, the PA news agency understands.

On Saturday Dent said of seeing GB News presenter and former politician Farage in his pants while he had a wash: “I just always feel like I’ve always seen Nigel Farage in his pants. I just feel like that’s always been part of my life. I can’t remember a time before Nigel Farage in his pants.”

Before entering the jungle Dent had said: “Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread. But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.”

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.