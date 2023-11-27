The Apprentice is back with Lord Sugar for its 18th series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Apprentice is back with Lord Sugar for its 18th series

By Press Association
Eighteen candidates will complete new tasks for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship (BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston/PA)
Eighteen candidates will complete new tasks for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship (BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston/PA)

The BBC’s award-winning business show, The Apprentice, will return to screens for its 18th series in 2024, the BBC has announced.

Lord Sugar, 76, and his trusted advisers Baroness Brady, 54, and Tim Campbell, 46, will be joined by 18 candidates completing new tasks for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

To kick off the series, candidates from the men’s and women’s teams will be asked to organise a corporate hospitality challenge in the Scottish Highlands, hosting a luxury away-day for clients, to avoid being sent home in the loser’s black cab.

The Apprentice
Former Apprentice winner Marnie Swindells with Lord Sugar in the boardroom of Amshold House (Ian West/PA)

If they are successful they will go on to complete a host of other tasks, including a virtual escape room, creating cereals for children, discount buying in Jersey, a tourism challenge in Budapest and the return of the infamous TV shopping channel task.

Each candidate will need to prove that they are a business winner to become Lord Sugar’s new partner and winner of The Apprentice 2024.

After the main show, comedian, writer and actor Tom Allen, 40, will return to host The Apprentice: You’re Fired, which will air every week on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

He will analyse and debate the progress of candidates with business leaders and celebrity fans.

Over the course of the competition, Lord Sugar has invested £3 million in winning pitches to help create successful businesses.

The 17th series of the BBC show saw boxing gym owner Marnie Swindells hired as Lord Sugar’s business partner after an all-female finale.

Swindells, a court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer from London, went head to head with Rochelle Anthony to secure Lord Sugar’s investment and the chance to form a business partnership with him.

Swindells, who owns community-focused boxing gym Bronx, said: “What an incredible opportunity and moment for a girl like me to get to a place like this and have become Lord Sugar’s business partner.”