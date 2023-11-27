Louis Theroux gives update on facial hair loss and shares photo of eyebrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louis Theroux gives update on facial hair loss and shares photo of eyebrows

By Press Association
The broadcaster posted a clip to Instagram (Ian West/PA)
The broadcaster posted a clip to Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Louis Theroux has given an update on his experience with facial hair loss and revealed that his eyebrows have been affected.

In January, the documentarian shared a photo on social media that showed gaps in his facial hair and said it “probably” resulted from alopecia.

On Monday, the 53-year-old posted an update in the form of a clip to his Instagram, alongside the hashtag alopecia, which showed a large portion of hair from his eyebrows had gone.

The post said: “I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!!

“#alopecia I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?”

Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss and can come in different forms, including “thinning” of the hair or total loss of hair, according to the NHS website.

Theroux shared an update in July, writing on Instagram: “Oh jeez it looks like the alopecia has migrated up to my eyebrow.

“I realise you aren’t all awaiting every update on its progress but I want people to acclimatise to the new partially depilated me and not freak everyone out by suddenly appearing in public like a half-plucked elephant bird with no forewarning.

“So this is where we’re at. I’d really like to keep my eyebrows, but it’s out of my hands at this point … tho I have started taking vitamin d and something called biotin.”

Theroux is best known for inserting himself into fringe political groups, cults and gangs in documentaries for the BBC.

A second series of Louis Theroux Interviews is currently airing on the BBC in which the broadcaster speaks to a host of famous faces, including Hollywood actress Dame Joan Collins and The Libertines’ frontman Pete Doherty.