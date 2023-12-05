First look at The Traitors as second season start date announced

A first look at the second season of The Traitors has been released, showing host Claudia Winkleman surrounded by fire and hooded figures.

The psychological game will return for another instalment on Wednesday January 3 at 9pm on BBC One.

The second and third episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer immediately after the first part lands next year.

The show will then air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, the BBC announced.

Are you as excited as we are? 👀 January 3rd 2024. Mark those calendars!#TheTraitorsUK https://t.co/lazsvgzjHo — The Traitors UK (@TheTraitorsUK) December 5, 2023

The first season saw 22 contestants arrive at a castle in the Highlands to be split into secret traitors and tasked with “murdering” the other faithful contestants.

After completing a series of tasks each day to earn the prize of up to £120,000, they were then taken to a round table where they had to find the traitors and “banish” them from the game.

At the end, once many of the contestants are eliminated, a traitor can take all the prize money home from the other faithfuls if they remain, or the remaining contestants share the money.

There were surprises and rule changes along the way in the first season and the second instalment is likely to be no different.

Claudia Winkleman hosts the BBC One show (Ian West/PA)

Toni Ireland, executive producer at Studio Lambert, promised at Wales Screen Summit in May that “the game’s going to be different” for series two as applicants are now familiar with the premise.

Based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, the show scooped a host of awards since its release.

It won a Bafta TV Award, a National Television Award (NTA), a Royal Television Society (RTS) award and a Broadcasting Press Guild Award (BPGA).

Winkleman herself bagged the Bafta TV Award for best entertainment performance and the RTS award for entertainment performance.

Contestants for series two have yet to be announced.

The Traitors returns on BBC One at January 3 at 9pm.