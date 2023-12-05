First look at The Traitors as second season start date announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at The Traitors as second season start date announced

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman hosts the show (BBC/PA)
A first look at the second season of The Traitors has been released, showing host Claudia Winkleman surrounded by fire and hooded figures.

The psychological game will return for another instalment on Wednesday January 3 at 9pm on BBC One.

The second and third episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer immediately after the first part lands next year.

The show will then air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, the BBC announced.

The first season saw 22 contestants arrive at a castle in the Highlands to be split into secret traitors and tasked with “murdering” the other faithful contestants.

After completing a series of tasks each day to earn the prize of up to £120,000, they were then taken to a round table where they had to find the traitors and “banish” them from the game.

At the end, once many of the contestants are eliminated, a traitor can take all the prize money home from the other faithfuls if they remain, or the remaining contestants share the money.

There were surprises and rule changes along the way in the first season and the second instalment is likely to be no different.

The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman hosts the BBC One show (Ian West/PA)

Toni Ireland, executive producer at Studio Lambert, promised at Wales Screen Summit in May that “the game’s going to be different” for series two as applicants are now familiar with the premise.

Based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, the show scooped a host of awards since its release.

It won a Bafta TV Award, a National Television Award (NTA), a Royal Television Society (RTS) award and a Broadcasting Press Guild Award (BPGA).

Winkleman herself bagged the Bafta TV Award for best entertainment performance and the RTS award for entertainment performance.

Contestants for series two have yet to be announced.

The Traitors returns on BBC One at January 3 at 9pm.