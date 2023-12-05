Tom Hanks predicts the first woman will step on to the moon in next few years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Hanks predicts the first woman will step on to the moon in next few years

By Press Association
Tom Hanks (Suzanne Moore/PA)
Tom Hanks (Suzanne Moore/PA)

Tom Hanks has predicted that the first woman and non-white man from the US will step on to the moon in the next “three to four years”.

The Oscar winning American actor, 67, has narrated an experience called The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks – which tells of missions to the moon – at London’s Lightroom.

Ahead of the opening, Hanks told the PA news agency: “Sometime within the next, let’s be charitable, three to four years… the first woman is going to step foot on the surface of the moon, as well as the first non-white American male. That is as equal and evolutionary place for humankind as Neil Armstrong was in 1960.”

With co-writer Christopher Riley, a Bafta nominated writer and director, Hanks brings to life Apollo missions also using Nasa footage and images from Andy Saunders’ photographic book Apollo Remastered.

The Moonwalkers
Tom Hanks and Christopher Riley at The Moonwalkers at Lightroom King’s Cross in London (Suzanne Moore/PA)

Riley said throughout Hanks’ career he has tried to “promote human spaceflight and space exploration as a really positive, powerful endeavour”.

He also said: “This whole chapter in human history, both 50 years ago, and what we’re repeating today really does bring out the best in humanity and at a time when things are pretty dark out there.

“This is a good news story, that was really my positive take on it.”

Hanks also recalled seeing rocks gathered by “legends” and astronauts Armstrong and David Scott at the Lunar Receiving Laboratory in Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre in Texas that point to physical evidence of water on the moon.

Hanks said: “If there’s physical evidence of water on the roof, that might have been there as actual water on the moon and if that’s the case, that is a game changer for all of humankind and that’s what we learned.”

He also said the fascination is about our “innate natural curiosity”.

Hanks, 67, added: “What is astounding, I think, to both of us is that we came of age, when humankind became a space theory species, we now go into space.

“So on one hand, it’s commonplace but on the other hand, it is an endless frontier up there that is loaded with great mysteries, treasures (which) is going to be one of the greatest puzzles that everybody gets to work on solving for generations.”

The experience has been co-directed by Nick Corrigan and Lysander Ashton of 59 Productions and features an original orchestral score by Canadian composer Anne Nikitin.

Hanks previously played astronaut Captain Jim Lovell in Apollo 13, served on the board of governors of the National Space Society and has been honoured by the Space Foundation.

He also produced the HBO miniseries From The Earth To The Moon and co-wrote Imax film Magnificent Desolation: Walking On The Moon 3D.

The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks opens on Wednesday at the Lightroom in London’s King’s Cross.