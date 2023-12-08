Julianne Moore ‘listened to speeches for months non-stop’ to play Sarah Palin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julianne Moore ‘listened to speeches for months non-stop’ to play Sarah Palin

By Press Association
Julianne Moore spoke to Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Julianne Moore listened to Sarah Palin speeches for two months “non-stop” in preparation for playing the US Republican politician in TV film Game Change.

The Hollywood actress, 63, won an Emmy for her role in the 2012 political drama which follows the former Alaska governor becoming Senator John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 American presidential campaign.

Moore said she did not get to meet Palin ahead of filming so she had to be inventive when trying to get into the politician’s mindset.

Graham Norton Show – London
Julianne Moore, Paapa Essiedu, Jamie Oliver and Ricky Gervais during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Moore said: “It was excruciating because she was so well known and present in popular culture, I was terrified I’d get it wrong.

“I took all the music off my iPhone and only put on speeches by Sarah Palin.

“I’d put it on in the car and listen to her non-stop for two entire months. I was so afraid to hear anything else.”

Directed by Jay Roach and written by Danny Strong, the film was based on the 2010 book of the same name which documented the campaign for the election, which was won by Democrat Barack Obama with the man now in the White House, Joe Biden, becoming vice president.

Following the Republicans’ failed campaign, some critics argued Palin was a major component in the defeat due to her far-right leaning views and lack of political experience.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore attending the photocall for May December at Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

In her latest film, May December, Oscar-winning actress Moore plays a woman who became known after her tabloid romance with her husband, played by Riverdale star Charles Melton, gripped the nation as he was aged 13 when it began.

They star opposite Natalie Portman who plays an actress who is doing research ahead of playing Moore’s character in an upcoming film.

Discussing the project, Moore said: “We really worked as a team. Basically, she’s playing an actress who’s observing me, who’s an actress playing a character who has to learn things for her to imitate as the actress in the movie. It was so much fun.”

The Graham Norton Show also saw actor Paapa Essiedu talk about Melissa McCarthy’s improvisation in their latest project together and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver discussed renewing his vows with his wife.

Comedian Ricky Gervais also reflected on his new stand-up show and Mercury Prize nominated singer Olivia Dean performed live in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on Friday December 8 at 10.40pm.