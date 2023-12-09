Maya Jama confirmed as host of Love Island: All-Stars in new teaser clip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maya Jama confirmed as host of Love Island: All-Stars in new teaser clip

By Press Association
Maya Jama hosted the 2023 summer series of Love Island and is set to return for Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama will host Love Island: All-Stars when the show airs in January, it has been announced.

Jama, 29, presented the 2023 winter and summer series of Love Island and a new teaser clip, set to broadcast on Sunday, has confirmed the TV and radio presenter’s return.

In its new format, the ITV2 programme will see some familiar faces return to the show for a second chance at finding love in the villa.

The promotional trailer will be broadcast twice, once during An Audience With Kylie and also during the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

In the clip, Jama appears as a silhouette and is dressed in a couture gown as she walks onto set.

The teaser ends with a red curtain falling as the Love Island theme tune plays with cameras flashing as the new Love Island: All-Stars logo is revealed alongside the date January 2024.

The clip has already been released to the Love Island and ITV social channels ahead of the two live broadcasts.

The ITV dating show was hosted by the late Caroline Flack before the role was filled by Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore in 2020 and then by Jama, who started hosting duties in early 2023.

The winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series were Sammy Root and Jess Harding, who took home a £50,000 prize.

Love Island: All-Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.