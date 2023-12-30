Julian Fellowes: TikTok will not defeat efforts to improve literacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Julian Fellowes: TikTok will not defeat efforts to improve literacy

By Press Association
Lord Julian Fellowes has long campaigned on literacy issues. (Ian West/PA)
Lord Julian Fellowes has long campaigned on literacy issues. (Ian West/PA)

Lord Julian Fellowes has said “very intelligent” people who cannot read are being wasted in society and social media platforms are not a barrier to literacy.

The Downton Abbey creator and Conservative peer, 74, is a patron of the Adult Literacy Trust (ALT) and believes learning through repetition should be embraced.

He spoke to Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday as writer and sociologist Jason Arday – who learned to speak aged 11 and to read and write at 18 – guest edited the show.

Lord Fellowes said campaigns to encourage literacy should not admit “defeat” due to TikTok, the social media platform that shows short videos.

He added: “One of the principal reasons that people do join adult literacy classes and learn to read later in life is because they know what they missed as children by not being able to read, what they missed as young adults, by not being able to read when they were looking for jobs, and they don’t want that to happen to their children, and I think that’s courageous, I think it’s great.”

Lord Fellowes, who won an Academy Award in 2001 for the period drama Gosford Park, said: “We are not as a society (being sensible) wasting so much talent.

“The fact is, a lot of people who can’t read through whatever happened are very intelligent, very talented, very original, and we’ve got a use for them.

“If they can only be allowed to develop their abilities to their maximum potential.

“If someone says, ‘I’m hopeless with figures, I can’t add up at all, maths was always my worst subject’, everyone just laughs. It doesn’t seem to matter at all. But nobody tells you they can’t read.”

Belgravia Photocall – London
Alice Eve, Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes, Tamsin Greig and Philip Glenister at a photocall for ITV show Belgravia (Ian West/PA)

More than seven million adults in England are estimated to be functionally illiterate, according to the ALT.

Lord Fellowes said “gates are more tightly locked against” underprivileged children compared with middle or upper class children, who did not suffer from the lack of “rote learning” in schools as they would have books at home.

He also said: “Indian children are often far ahead of their contemporaries in schools for these very reasons. They have a habit of rote learning. They have a habit that takes them naturally to reading (in) three or four years.

“So yes, I think that (rote learning) would be a very good idea, but first you must alter the philosophy.

“You must help people once again to see that helping children to read as soon as possible is opening the gates as soon as possible, and sending them out into the world to explore it for themselves.”

Lord Fellowes, best known for his work on period dramas, has most recently created 1880s American-set HBO series The Gilded Age and 19th century ITV drama Belgravia.