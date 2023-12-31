Dame Esther Rantzen urges movement on assisted dying changes next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Esther Rantzen urges movement on assisted dying changes next year

By Press Association
Dame Esther Rantzen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen has called for a choice on assisted dying next year, while saying that families watching someone go through palliative care can have their memories of them “obliterated”.

The 83-year-old journalist and broadcaster, who has stage four lung cancer, has urged MPs to hold a debate when Parliament returns in 2024 and said any vote has to take place outside of the party whip system.

She told the Mirror: “I think as a humane decision to have the debate as soon as possible, to have a free vote, would be right for millions of people – at least we would discuss it.”

The Childline founder revealed a few weeks ago that she has joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland as she contemplates the option if her cancer does not improve.

Dame Esther Rantzen illness
Dame Esther Rantzen who has said she is considering the option of assisted dying if her lung cancer treatment does not improve her condition (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Esther said a Deltapoll, which indicated strong public support, is due to people feeling “that’s all we’re asking for, is the choice”.

“We’re not asking for this to be imposed on anyone, people have very strong beliefs, some religious beliefs, which would make it impossible for them, we fully understand that,” she also said.

“But the rest of us I think feel that we want to be able to choose a death which does not mean our family has to watch us suffering.

“I think for me that is my principle concern because I know a memory of a bad death, a painful death, somebody who is longing to die but is being kept alive and suffering, that memory obliterates previous memories of happiness, or can do.

“What we don’t want now is for people who are adamantly against assisted dying to impose their views on us.”

An inquiry into perspectives on assisted dying in England and Wales was launched in December 2022 and the Health and Social Care Committee is due to publish its report on the issue.

Currently, assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Best known for presenting That’s Life! – a programme featuring a mix of investigations, topical issues and entertainment – from 1973 to 1994, Dame Esther also set up children’s charity Childline in 1986.

The charity has since become part of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).