The most exciting films to be released in 2024

With the Hollywood strikes over, cinema is back in business and there are countless reasons to head back to the big screen in 2024.

Here are some of the most exciting films due to be released this year.

– January

Priscilla – January 1

Director Sofia Coppola shifts the focus from Elvis Presley to his teenage love interest Priscilla in this film based on the latter’s life with the singer.

Cailee Spaeny plays the title role while Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi follows in Austin Butler’s footsteps as Elvis.

Poor Things – January 12

Emma Stone turns in a tour de force performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s black comedy, about a woman brought back to life by Willem Dafoe’s unconventional scientist.

Mark Ruffalo almost steals the show as her caddish suitor, as do the stunning production design and score.

Mean Girls: The Musical – January 17

Tina Fey revisits her 2004 masterpiece for a musical version, with pop star Renee Rapp in the role made famous by Rachel McAdams, as queen bee Regina George.

The musical is already a hit on Broadway and is opening in the West End soon.

All Of Us Strangers – January 26

Andrew Haigh’s quietly devastating drama about a screenwriter haunted by the death of his parents has garnered some serious awards buzz for star Andrew Scott.

He stars opposite Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell in this powerful tearjerker.

The Colour Purple – January 26

A new musical version of the beloved book by Alice Walker has been produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Fantasia Barrino plays Celie, who overcomes adversity to finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.

– February

American Fiction – February 2

Jeffrey Wright is tipped for an Oscar nomination for his turn as a frustrated novelist, who pens a book that propels himself into the centre of the hypocrisy he disdains.

The film also stars Sterling K Brown, Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Madame Web – February 14

Dakota Johnson makes her superhero debut as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

Also starring The White Lotus’s Sydney Sweeney and American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts, Webb is forced to confront revelations about her past.

Bob Marley: One Love – February 14

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the most famous reggae musician in the world in this biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who propelled Will Smith to an Oscar in King Richard.

Marley’s children are among the film’s producers.

– March

Dune: Part 2 – March 1

After the release was pushed back due to the strikes, the wait for the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will come to an end in March.

Timothee Chalamet is back as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, while Florence Pugh and Austin Butler join the cast.

Damsel – March 8

Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix domination continues in this film about a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.

Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

Mickey 17 – March 29

Parasite auteur Bong Joon-ho follows up his Oscar-winning satire with his next project, starring Robert Pattinson as a disposable employee who is sent on a human expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim.

After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

– April

Back To Black – April 12

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in the new film, Back To Black (StudioCanal)

Industry star Marisa Abela plays singer Amy Winehouse in this biopic about her vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame.

British stars Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell will also appear in the film, which has the backing of The Amy Winehouse Estate.

Challengers – April 26 (US)

Another casualty of the 2023 strikes, Challengers has been eagerly anticipated and stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist as three tennis players who knew each other when they were teenagers.

Zendaya plays the wife and coach of a Grand Slam champion, who signs him up for a Challenger event where he will face her former lover.

Civil War – April 26

Alex Garland’s new film, billed as an adrenaline-fuelled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on a razor’s edge, stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons and Nick Offerman.

– May

The Fall Guy – May 3

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu lead the all-star cast of this comedy about a stuntman, from real-life stuntman and director David Leitch.

Gosling’s working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – May 24

Director George Miller revisits the character made famous by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, this time played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The standalone action adventure will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character.

– June

Inside Out 2 – June 14

A new emotion joins the gang in Riley’s head in this sequel to the Pixar smash hit.

Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, joins Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, in the animated story set inside the mind of a newly minted teenager.

Ballerina – June 7 2024 (US)

Ana de Armas (Ian West/PA)

This John Wick spin-off follows a young female assassin seeking revenge against the people who killed her family.

Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana De Armas takes on the title role.

– July

Despicable Me 4 – July 5 (US)

Steve Carell will reprise his role as Gru in Despicable Me 4 (Ian West/PA)

While the plot of this upcoming animation is unknown, it is safe to assume Gru, Edith and Margot will return as everyone’s favourite minions.

Twisters

Daisy Edgar Jones will appear in Twisters (Doug Peters/PA)

This disaster film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell is not described as a sequel to the 1996 film Twister but is instead billed as “a new chapter”.

Deadpool 3 – July 26 (US)

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The foul-mouthed superhero is back and this time he’s bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with him.

-August

Alien: Romulus- August 14 (US)

Cailee Spaeny stars in Alien: Romulus (Ian West/PA)

A standalone instalment in the Alien franchise, set between the events of Alien and Aliens, this sci-fi is directed by Fede Alvarez, who previously terrified audiences with Speak No Evil and Don’t Breathe.

– September

Beetlejuice 2 – September 6

Tim Burton is directing Beetlejuice 2 (Matt Crossick/PA)

A long-awaited follow-up to the 1988 comedy, about a ghost who’s recruited to help haunt a house, the new instalment sees Tim Burton back in the director’s chair.

– October

Joker: Folie A Deux – October 4 (US)

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role while Lady Gaga joins the cast in this sequel to the 2019 film that earned Phoenix an Oscar.

– November

Gladiator 2 – November 22 (US)

Russell Crowe will appear in Gladiator 2 (Ian West/PA)

Sir Ridley Scott returns to the helm and Russell Crowe reprises his role, as Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan join the line-up.

Wicked Part 1 – November 27 (US)

A long-awaited big screen adaptation of the Broadway and West End hit musical will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

– December

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 – December 20 (US)

Ben Schwartz (Ian West/PA)

Ben Schwartz is poised to return as Sonic the Hedgehog, while James Marsden will likely be back as Tom Wachowski.