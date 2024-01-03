Twist in first episode of The Traitors as killers enlist their own member

The first episode of The Traitors series two launched with a surprise twist – the killers were given the opportunity to enlist an additional member to their group.

The show returned to BBC One on Wednesday evening and saw host Claudia Winkleman greet 22 strangers at a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they will play games in a bid to win up to £120,000.

After the contestants arrived, having travelled up via train, presenter Winkleman, 51, told them: “Things are about to get quite dark.”

Before she told them to enter the castle, she added, in an ominous voice: “You think you know how this game works, you don’t.”

Later, the contestants sat around the table and Winkleman touched the shoulders of those who would become “traitors” – contestants who meet after dark and plot to kill.

Afterwards she revealed that the traitors would need to enlist another member to their clan during their first meeting.

After the castle clock chimed, the contestants left to go to their individual lodgings before the traitors returned in the dark, travelling to the traitor turret to start what Winkleman described as their “brutal work”.

The traitors recruited by Winkleman were 36-year-old business manager Paul, 22-year-old British Army engineer Harry from Slough and 45-year-old events co-ordinator Ash from London.

The rest of the players became “the faithful” and were kept in the dark about the identity of their enemies.

The three traitors met and deliberated on whether to chose Miles, Sonja, Diane or Andrew as the fourth traitor.

The additional member was revealed in episode two, which has been released onto BBC iPlayer, along with episode three.

Elsewhere in the first episode, the contestants were tasked with building a giant beacon in the middle of a loch that they needed to set alight within 40 minutes in order to get money put into their prize pot.

To win the competition players must avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

When The Traitors draws to a close, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful.

However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor will walk away with the entire amount.

Throughout the competition, contestants will build up the cash pot through playing a series of games.

The show continues and will air on BBC One on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.