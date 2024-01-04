Return of The Traitors hailed as ‘genius reality TV’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Return of The Traitors hailed as ‘genius reality TV’

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman is host of The Traitors (Ian West/PA)
The Traitors has been hailed as “genius reality TV” as it returned to television for a highly-anticipated second series.

The first episode of the psychological reality show, in which 22 contestants engage in a game of deception and detection, saw three people chosen by host Claudia Winkleman to be “traitors”, before the treacherous trio anointed a fourth to join their number.

The rest of the group will be the “faithful”, who will be tasked with weeding out the “traitors”.

The show launched on BBC One on Wednesday night with 3.1 million viewers and a 18.3% share.

The Guardian review said: “The second series of Claudia Winkleman’s backstabbing smash hit is just as masterly as the first – and well and truly secures its place in the canon of genius reality TV.”

The Telegraph praised the show as “Agatha Christie on steroids”, saying: “The Traitors, despite being a Dutch format, seems beautifully British thanks to the locations, the casting and Winkleman’s presence.

“‘Faithfuls, you are currently sharing marmalade with murderers’, she tells them over breakfast.”

The Independent expressed confidence the second outing will be just as compelling as the first, saying: “Will it be as addictive the second time round? The early signs are strong: yes, the drama relies on the small betrayals and suspicions that vibrate through the ever-shrinking group, so there’s lots to wait and see, but the cast are a hoot.”

The Daily Mail said: “This time, we’ve all got a better idea of what to expect. And the players are much more prepared.

The Traitors
The cast of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“Suddenly, duplicity is a badge of honour. They’re all bragging about how underhand they’re prepared to be, how false and faithless they are.”

The review adds: “The Traitors is a game, of course, and the players have a potential £120,000 incentive to betray and deceive each other. But the fact they can revel in it, and even win admiration for their dissembling, is quite an indictment of the society Britain has become this century.”

It continues: “A word out of place, a careless gasp and a pack of lies is exposed. I love it. I must be a horrible person.”

The Times expressed some reservations, saying the first episode was “a tad flabby”, and describing the cast as “22 show-offs all claiming that they are the most devious and underhand rotter there”, but added: “However, right there is The Traitors’ strength. In most reality TV shows it is all saccharine group hugs and talk of ‘shared journeys’, and it’s a bad thing to be a ruthless, two-faced double-crosser.

“Here, though, it is an asset, a bonus to be a treacherous scoundrel hiding in plain sight while deciding which one of your friends to ‘murder’. The sly manipulators, not the good eggs, are the best value here.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Thursday at 9pm.