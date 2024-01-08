Original Gladiators star Wolf, 71, says he could ‘100%’ beat cast of new reboot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Original Gladiators star Wolf, 71, says he could ‘100%’ beat cast of new reboot

By Press Association
Michael Van Wijk, known as Wolf on Gladiators in the original show (PA)
Michael Van Wijk, known as Wolf on Gladiators in the original show (PA)

Bodybuilder Michael Van Wijk, known as Wolf on the original Gladiators, has said he “100%” could beat the rebooted show’s BBC cast.

The 71-year-old was one of the most famous members of the cast on the original sports entertainment show, which aired on ITV from 1992 to 2000, and featured across all eight series.

On January 13, a new generation of 16 “superhumans” will test their speed and strength against the contenders on BBC One.

Van Wijk told the PA news agency it was a “shame” he is not taking part in the new series at all and said the production company “did not bother coming back” to him about taking part.

MIKE VAN WIJK – WOLF
Michael Van Wijk, better known as Wolf from the Gladiators (Michael Stephens/PA)

He said: “I think they decided from the get-go that they would have nothing to do with the old show or nothing to do with any of the people, it was just (going to be a) completely new format, completely their way of doing it.

“I suppose because (it is airing on) the BBC and it was ITV, they just want to be completely separate. That’s just my personal opinion.”

When asked if he could take on the current crop of Gladiators, which includes Team GB sprinter and Olympic bobsledder Montell Douglas and CrossFit champion Sheli McCoy, he replied: “Absolutely, 100%, I wouldn’t even worry about it.”

Van Wijk, who played the villain on the original series, said the new Gladiators should try to “make your character so strong that it stands out”.

Van Wijk, who also featured on the Sky revival in 2008 and 2009, said: “When we did the very first photo shoot, I said to myself, ‘I’m surrounded by these good-looking, super-fit athletes, if I want longevity on this show, I’ve got to do something that makes me stand out from these guys’.

“So I was thinking of longevity off of the show, before we even did the first episode, I was treating it like a professional job, and (I thought) ‘I’ve got to make sure I shine here because these guys are so good, I’ve got to make sure that I’m even better’.

“And when they gave me the name Wolf (that) was marvellous for me, because they gave me a chance to become the baddie and stand out from the rest of the crowd.”

The former gym business owner, who is now retired and lives in New Zealand, added that his success did cause his fellow castmates to say that he did not work as hard as them to win as “they’re never going to sack you” due to his popularity as the villain.

He said: “It was difficult, you know? When I walked out… sometimes there’d be some complaints saying ‘Oh, Wolf always comes out last. It’s not fair’.

Gladiators
The new Gladiators line-up (left to right): Comet, Fury, Apollo, Dynamite, Legend, Diamond, Athena, Giant, Apollo, Sabre, Phantom, Viper, Nitro, Bionic, Electro, and Fire (Guy Levy/BBC)

“And then the producer was able to give me a reason why you should come out last because they all come out and then they dim the lights and say he’s mean, he’s bad, it’s (Wolf), and they’re (the audience) already on their feet screaming.”

Van Wijk said he took his role seriously and asked contestants beforehand if they felt comfortable before “pulling the hairs out their armpits” along with other behaviour.

He says he told contestants: “I will not do anything that will interfere with your scoring but if you don’t want to interact with me, let me know now and I will clinically take you out and they’re going, ‘Oh yeah, we’d like to see that’.

“(I said) ‘Trust me, I will, but if you want to have a bit of fun, and it won’t affect your points, let me know’ and then I know who I can play with and who I can’t play with because you can’t just go out and somebody doesn’t want to do something and interact with them.”

Van Wijk, who said he continues maintaining his six-pack and muscles into his 70s, also said the public should know there were regular drug tests for performance enhancements on Gladiators.

He said: “I think it’s very important that people know that we worked hard to look like that, and that we weren’t taking any drugs.”

The BBC series, hosted by presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, was filmed in Sheffield last year.

Gladiators will launch on BBC One on Saturday at 5.50pm and be available to rewatch on the iPlayer.