ASAP Rocky will face trial after pleading not guilty to claims he used firearm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

ASAP Rocky will face trial after pleading not guilty to claims he used firearm

By Press Association
ASAP Rocky will face trial after pleading not guilty to claims he used firearm (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky will face trial after pleading not guilty to claims he used firearm (Yui Mok/PA)

ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in Los Angeles.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Sitting in the courtroom wearing a grey suit with a white pin-striped shirt and navy striped tie, paired with a black coat, dark sunglasses and a gold earring, Mayers corrected Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin on the pronunciation of his name.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attending the Fashion Awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

After the musician pleaded not guilty, Judge Kerlin set the next pre-trial date for March 6 – and the court heard a trial must take place within 45 days after that date.

Mayers laughed when the judge said she was struggling to find a particular court document because “there are so many media requests I can’t get to it”.

The court also heard Mayers offer authorisation for his lawyers to appear on his behalf without his attendance at future hearings.

At the end of the hearing, Mayers wished the judge a “happy new year” before walking out of the courtroom.

It comes after Superior Court Judge ML Villar ruled in November that there is sufficient evidence for the rapper to stand trial, after his attorney attempted to cast doubt on the case.

The 35-year-old hip-hop star, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee shares two children with pop star Rihanna.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022, while their son Riot Rose was born in August.