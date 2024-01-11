Love Island fans given power to choose couples in first All Stars series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island fans given power to choose couples in first All Stars series

By Press Association
Georgia Harrison (Ian West/PA)
Georgia Harrison (Ian West/PA)

Love Island fans will be given the power to choose which contestants will couple up in the first episode of the upcoming All Stars series.

The first ever All Stars series will bring back previous islanders in the hope of finding love again in the villa.

They include stars such as Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Liberty Poole and Toby Aromolaran.

Harrison, who originally appeared on series three, has said her time on the upcoming show filmed in South Africa, will be a welcome break after spending the last few years “fighting for myself and other women” against revenge porn and violence.

The TV star, 29, has been campaigning for sexual assault victims to be prioritised more within the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was jailed last year for posting intimate footage of her online without her consent.

The TV personality also hopes she can translate her campaigning role into the villa by supporting her fellow female contestants if they are being “mugged off or feeling a bit down or lacking confidence within themselves”.

She said her experience has made her “slightly less trusting” of dating and men but feels this could help guide her to someone who will treat her better.

“I really want to be more aware of the partners that I’m giving time to and really just look out for red flags,” she added.

“So it’s probably made me slightly less trusting but it’s also made me far more attracted to qualities that I weren’t attracted to in the past.

“If I can see a man being patient, kind, thoughtful, caring, honest, those things really turn me on now.

“Whereas before I would never have took something like that into account.”

Voting for the couples is now open for free via the Love Island app.

Fans can only vote once before the deadline on Friday at 9pm.

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV on January 15 at 9pm, with Maya Jama returning to host.