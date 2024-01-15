Jake Cornish says a chat is due with ex Liberty Poole on Love Island: All Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jake Cornish says a chat is due with ex Liberty Poole on Love Island: All Stars

By Press Association
Liberty Poole is an islander on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)
Liberty Poole is an islander on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)

Jake Cornish told ex Liberty Poole that there is “a chat to be done” when the pair reunited on Love Island: All Stars.

The all-stars format is a series first and has seen former islanders brought back to the villa in hopes of finding love again.

Liberty and Hannah Elizabeth were the first to join the villa where they were then joined by Jake Cornish and Chris Taylor.

Upon entering the villa in South Africa Jake said “what are the chances?” as he was reunited with his ex-flame Liberty.

The 26-year-old from Weston-super-Mare had been coupled up with the 24-year-old from Birmingham during series seven of the dating show.

He told the group there “was never any bad blood” between him and Liberty and added that there’s “probably a chat to be done”.

In a video clip Cornish said: “Me and Lib left the show, not seen her about, not spoke to her, but I’ve definitely matured massively. Older, bigger, wiser, better looking.”

In Liberty’s video clip she said: “I was on series seven. I’m probably best known for breaking up with my ex Jake a few days before the finals.”

The other islanders this year are; Mitchel Taylor, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Anton Danyluk, Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi and Georgia Steel.

Love Island: All-Stars airs on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV.