Shock twist as surprise islander is joined by recent ex in Love Island: All Stars

In a shock “all-stars twist” a surprise addition to the Love Island: All Stars cast was joined by his recent ex during the show’s debut episode.

Host Maya Jama announced that former islander, Callum Jones, would be entering the villa to “steal” a girl from one of the boys, after she revealed who the public had decided to couple up.

After Callum joined the other islanders the TV presenter, 29, said: “We currently have six all-star couples in front of you, chosen by the public.

“Demi (Jones) and Chris (Taylor), Georgia (Harrison) and Luis (Morrison), Georgia (Steel) and Toby (Aromolaran), Hannah (Elizabeth) and Anton (Danyluk), Liberty (Poole) and Jake (Cornish), and Kaz (Kamwi) and Mitch (Taylor).

“You now have the opportunity to split one of these couples up and steal any of the girls that you see in front of you.”

She added: “Before you make your decision, there is one more all-star you could chose from.”

The 27-year-old’s former flame Molly Smith, whom he had met during series six, then entered the villa, leaving the other islanders gobsmacked.

Maya told Molly: “Callum’s just walked in and found out he must pick a girl to steal and couple up with. Or, he could chose to couple up with you.”

The episode ended on a cliff hanger as Maya told Callum: “It is now time to make your decision.”

The all-stars format is a series first and has seen former islanders brought back to the villa in hopes of finding love again.

Earlier in the episode, former flames Jake and Liberty were reunited when Jake entered the villa alongside Chris.

The 26-year-old from Weston-super-Mare had been coupled up with the 24-year-old from Birmingham during series seven of the dating show.

After it was revealed that the public had chosen to couple him up with Liberty, Maya asked him if he was happy with the public’s decision and he said: “I don’t hate the girl.”

Georgia S and Toby are another couple who share a past, having formed a connection on Love Island Games, which aired on US streaming service Peacock in 2023 and brought together former islanders from across the globe.

Georgia said she felt “comfortable” in her couple, adding: “I’m really happy right now.”

Love Island: All-Stars airs continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV on Tuesday January 16.