Banished Traitors player: My family laughed at me being a pantomime villain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Banished Traitors player: My family laughed at me being a pantomime villain

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman with the contestants in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)
Claudia Winkleman with the contestants in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Traitors contestant Paul Gorton has said his family thought it was funny after watching him play the role of a “pantomime villain” on the hit BBC One show.

On Thursday’s episode of the psychological game, where contestants try to find the traitors who are “murdering” them to stop them wining prize money, the 36-year-old business manager was betrayed and sent home.

The Traitors
Paul, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

When asked on BBC Breakfast how his family received his performance as a traitor who had tried to manipulate the other contestants and ousted his fellow “murderers”, Paul said: “Everyone that I know who has watched it, they just find it the funniest thing in the world.

“I mean, I think at the start, maybe I came across more of a villain and then the more that kind of went on people (were) like ‘oh, he’s like a pantomime villain’, he’s actually like, just this camp guy that’s doing not even that cruel things, to be honest.

“So yeah, my family just they love it and they support me through it and you know, they’ve dealt with me for years, they know exactly what I’m about.”

He also said he is different from other reality TV stars such as Nick Bateman, who was dubbed “Nasty Nick” by the media after his appearance on Big Brother.

“The major difference is this show is called The Traitors. I have to say to (host) Claudia Winkleman, ‘I will lie and I will deceive people in order to win’.

“Whereas in Big Brother, you don’t have to lie and deceive people, you have to be yourself.”

The Traitors
Harry, another Traitors contestant, betrayed Paul at the roundtable (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

The latest episode also showed Harry, who is the only original traitor left, drive the accusations against Paul.

Paul was also attacked by “faithful” Charlotte, who has been one of his closest friends on the series.

When he was revealed a traitor, the faithfuls shouted with joy that they had eliminated another.

Paul, who admitted he was feeling emotional towards the end, said: “I just think I was deteriorating, I couldn’t keep it up.

“It’s such a relief and it’s so bizarre that when they found me, I’m (celebrating) because it feels we found a Traitor and I was so happy for everyone. Watching it again last night, I thought it was the best round table that I’ve seen.”

Paul also praised Harry for “flying” to finish the line after his success in ousting him.

He added: “Harry is just taking the reins (as leader of the Traitors) and he now needs to go and win it.”

On Thursday’s episode, Andrew agreed to be recruited as a traitor and admitted he was not happy to be chosen as he felt they had selected him to be a “scapegoat”.

Following his reaction, Harry and Paul both admitted that they may have made a mistake in picking him.

The Traitors continues on Friday on BBC One.