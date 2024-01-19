UB40 to mark 45 year milestone with new album and UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UB40 to mark 45 year milestone with new album and UK tour

By Press Association
UB40 has announced their first album in nearly three years will be released this spring to celebrate the band’s formation 45 years ago (UB40/PA)
UB40 has announced their first album in nearly three years will be released this spring to celebrate the band’s formation 45 years ago.

Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, the reggae band rose to prominence with their covers of hits including Red Red Wine and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

To mark their latest milestone, the group are releasing the new 14 track record, titled UB45, and will he hitting the road from November for an accompanying tour.

The new album will feature seven new tracks as well as rerecording’s of some of their hits including Kingston Town, their 1980 debut Food For Thought, Cherry Oh Baby, Sing Our Own Song and the classic Red Red Wine.

The record, which will be released on April 19, will also feature upcoming singles Home and Gimme Some Kinda Sign, which is a cover of Brenton Wood’s 1967 track Gimme Little Sign.

The original reggae band began their career in their home town of Birmingham before performing a number of gigs in London which got them noticed by prominent artists including The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde who invited them to tour with her band.

After many years of success, the original band split in 2008 when co-founder Ali Campbell quit over a disagreement about management and was later joined by Mickey Virtue and the late Astro to form a tearaway outfit.

Following the death of Astro in November 2021 and the departure of Virtue from the group, Campbell has continued on under the title UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Campbell was also initially replaced by his brother Duncan in 2008, who joined the remaining members under the UB40 name, but Duncan later retired from the group due to ill health.

In 2021, Duncan was replaced by Kioko musician Matt Doyle as the group’s new lead singer.

In addition to Doyle, the new record also features new addition Jamaican keyboard player Jahred Gordon.

Long-time producing partner Jamie Travers, son of late founding member and saxophonist Brian Travers, also joins on the keys.

For the record, Travers has extracted clips of his father’s saxophone from live recordings so the group could honour their late bandmate, who died in 2021.

UB45 will be released on April 19 (UB40/PA)

Also among the band’s line-up is Robin Campbell, brother to Ali and Duncan Campbell, along with Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, James Brown, Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry, Ian Thompson, Gilly G and Matt Campbell.

Robin Campbell said: “We’re so proud of the new album. We wanted to record UB45 to celebrate 45 years of our music, and also to showcase Matt Doyle’s vocals on the tracks.

“He’s brought a new lease of life to our music, as has the addition of fellow Brummie, ‘permanent guest’ MC Gilly G and my son, Matt Campbell on backing vocals.

“When you play songs over so many years, the arrangements and vocals evolve and change.

“These updated versions of our hits are still close to the originals, but now reflect how we perform them today and they sound better than ever.”

To celebrate the new album and anniversary, the group will tour around the UK in November, visiting cities including London, Cardiff and Belfast.

UB45 will be released on April 19 and the tour will kick off on November 1.