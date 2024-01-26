Celebrity Traitors ‘a possibility but ordinary people take game more seriously’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity Traitors ‘a possibility but ordinary people take game more seriously’

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK (BBC/David Emery)
Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK (BBC/David Emery)

The Traitors executive producer has said that a celebrity version of the hit BBC One show is a “possibility” but also said that there is more at stake when ordinary people play the game.

Stephen Lambert’s production company brought the Dutch series De Verraders, where contestants have to work out who the traitors are to prevent them stealing the prize money at the end of the game, to the UK and America.

The UK version’s traitors and faithful are selected from among the public who apply while the American show saw a mix of ordinary people and celebrities in its first season before becoming just famous faces in the second series.

Asked whether there will be a celebrity version of The Traitors in the UK, Lambert told Global’s The News Agents podcasts: “I think it would be pretty entertaining.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Stephen Lambert, fifth from left, has said it is possible the Bafta-winning show could sprout a celebrity version (Yui Mok/PA)

“We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that’s obviously a possibility.”

He explained that the original Dutch show, which follows a similar format to the party game Werewolf, also known as Mafia, had also used celebrities.

Mr Lambert, the studio chief executive, said: “So, it was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities.

“Certainly, in America, it’s such a crowded marketplace and we’re on a streaming platform called Peacock, which is owned by NBC.

“They believed that celebrities or people that had achieved fame as a result of being in big, unscripted reality shows in America would help with press, it would help draw attention and it would get an audience to come and it seems to be working.

“In Britain, the decision was, maybe we’ll think about celebrities at some stage.

“But the best shows, like The Apprentice, don’t have celebrities in them. If you don’t have celebrities, if you have real people, civilians, the prize pot matters.

“You know, if you’re a celebrity – £100,000 yes, obviously, it’s lovely – but it’s not as significant, as if you’re an ordinary person. They take the game more seriously and that we think is very important.”

The American show is set in the same castle, Ardross in the Scottish Highlands, but hosted by a different presenter, Scottish actor Alan Cumming. It has been called “more brutal” and “pure evil” by reviewers.

In the second series, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and former speaker of the commons, John Bercow, feature with US reality stars such as RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint among the cast.

On Friday night, the Traitors UK, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has its second season final on BBC One where viewers will discover if the traitors or the faithful win the money this time around.

Mr Lambert said the producers are “very strict” to not manage the contestants on The Traitors.

He also said they cast people in the UK who think have chemistry with other contestants, interesting backstories, and the “confidence to be a traitor”.

“The decision as to who the traitors are, is made at the very last moment after Claudia does an interview with each of them before they go into the meeting, where the traitors are chosen,” Mr Lambert added.

“Just at that last moment, we lock in as to who the traitors will be.”

The Traitors Australia, US and UK are available on BBC iPlayer.