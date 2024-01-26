‘We love you all’ – Billie Joe Armstrong on fifth Green Day number one record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We love you all’ – Billie Joe Armstrong on fifth Green Day number one record

By Press Association
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong with number one. (Official Charts)
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he was “really, truly grateful” that the US band’s recent album Saviors has topped the UK charts.

The Californian rockers have equalled Seattle band Foo Fighters, American musician Prince and Canadian singer Celine Dion with five number one albums.

Green Day have had previous chart-toppers with 2004’s American Idiot, 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown, 2016’s Revolution Radio and 2020’s Father of All…. from 14 studio LPs.

Armstrong told Official Charts: “Thank you so much for our fifth official Number one record in the UK.

“We’re so excited about our future, about our album Saviors and just want to thank all the fans everywhere; the most important people to us.

“Fans, friends, family, whatever you want to call it. It’s been an amazing run for us so far, for decades, and we love you all. We’re really, truly grateful for this.”

Official Charts said the record tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with a third of its total sales made up of vinyl purchases, and was one of the most-purchased physical LPs in the UK’s independent record shops this week.

The punk rockers, also made up of Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt, are known for the songs Basket Case, Welcome To Paradise and Wake Me Up When September Ends.

Meanwhile, chart-topping Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan earned a number two peak for his third studio album Stick Season this week.

Canadian star The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights, US superstar Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and 21 Savage’s American Dream round out the top five in the album charts.

In the singles charts, Kahan’s track Stick Season has its fourth consecutive week at the top with 8.7 million UK streams.

His duet with Sam Fender, Homesick, also debuts at number five and is the second top 10 hit in the UK for both artists.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor continues to perform well, taking the second spot this week, following its appearance in Emerald Fennell’s gothic thriller Saltburn.

The song, which came out in 2001, features toward the end of the film when Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver Quick, is dancing naked around Saltburn manor to the pop tune.

Keoghan’s co-stars Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi have both been nominated for Baftas ahead of the ceremony next month.

At number three in the charts, this week, is Ariana Grande’s comeback track Yes, And? and taking the fourth spot is US rapper Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me.