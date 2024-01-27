Laura Whitmore celebrates husband Iain Stirling’s birthday with sweet post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laura Whitmore celebrates husband Iain Stirling’s birthday with sweet post

By Press Association
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling (Ian West/PA)
Laura Whitmore has celebrated the 36th birthday of her husband Iain Stirling, saying “can’t imagine being on this adventure with anyone else”.

The Irish broadcaster, 38, marked the occasion by sharing a selection of photos of them on holiday to social media on Saturday, including a photo of them relaxing on a beach and holding hands while snorkelling.

In another picture, Love Island narrator Stirling could be seen carrying their daughter past a grand, castle-style building.

Alongside the Instagram post, she wrote: “This is 36! Happy Birthday @iaindoesjokes

“Can’t imagine being on this adventure with anyone else x”

On her Instagram story, she also shared a photo of Stirling’s cake which featured a photo of him as a child printed on the top with the words “Happy Birthday Iain” written over it.

Dublin-born Whitmore married Scottish comedian and narrator Stirling in a private ceremony in 2020.

The following year they welcomed their first child together.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Also among the friends and famous faces to send Stirling birthday wishes were Irish singer Imelda May and Irish TV presenter Darren Kennedy.

Stirling has been narrating Love Island since 2015 and is currently working on the spin-off show, Love Island: All Stars, which is set in South Africa.

Whitmore previously hosted the ITV dating show, taking over the role in 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

In August 2022, she announced she was stepping down from her role and Maya Jama took over as presenter.