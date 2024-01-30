Body Coach Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie is pregnant with fourth child

Fitness expert Joe Wicks has announced that he and wife Rosie are expecting their fourth child.

The 38-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share daughters Indigo and Leni and a son called Marley.

Wicks, who helped the get the nation fit during the pandemic, announced his baby news on Tuesday.

The TV personality posted a photo to Instagram of himself with daughter Leni and wife Rosie, who wore a unitard showing off her pregnancy bump.

The photo was captioned: “Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks.”

Wicks’ eldest daughter Indigo was born in 2018 while his son Marley was born three weeks early in 2019 and his youngest daughter Leni arrived in 2022.

The fitness enthusiast became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part in.

In 2020, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was made an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

In 2022, he opened up about his “chaotic” early years in the BBC documentary, Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood which explored his experiences growing up in a household with addiction and mental illness.