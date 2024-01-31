Kim Kardashian shares video of psoriasis flare-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian shares video of psoriasis flare-up

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian has the skin condition psoriasis (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian has the skin condition psoriasis (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian has revealed she is in the middle of a painful psoriasis flare-up as she shared videos of sore red patches of skin on her leg.

The reality star, 43, who was diagnosed with the skin condition in 2010, has often spoken about the impact it has on her life.

According to the NHS, it causes “red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales”.

Sharing a video of her skin on her Instagram story, Kardashian said: “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys?

“All up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening but I’ve got to figure this out, this is crazy.

“I usually just have this spot but now I can tell it’s going down my leg and up my leg and all my thigh so I just know it’s time to figure this out.”

She added: “Am I tripping or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart? On Valentine’s Day.

Do you see that? I totally see it. Lucky me I have heart shaped psoriasis for Valentine’s Day.”

Kardashian has previously revealed she has suffered flare-ups on her face and explained she is on a plant-based diet to help manage the condition.

The severity of the condition can vary greatly, with some people having minor break-outs from time to time while others have bigger, longer lasting flare-ups.

The NHS advises those with psoriasis to consult their GP to determine the best treatment.