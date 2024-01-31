Public’s ‘favourite couple’ dump two islanders from Love Island: All Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public’s ‘favourite couple’ dump two islanders from Love Island: All Stars

By Press Association
Host of Love Island: All Stars Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)
Host of Love Island: All Stars Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

The public’s “favourite couple” have dumped two islanders from Love Island: All Stars.

During Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV2 dating programme, host Maya Jama asked the islanders to join her around the fire pit and revealed that Molly Smith had the deciding vote on which boy to dump – while Tom Clare had the deciding vote on which girl to dump from the villa as they were voted the “public’s favourite couple.”

Molly told her she had chosen Tyler Cruickshank and Tom revealed he had chosen Hannah Elizabeth, who was in a couple with Tyler.

It had been announced during Tuesday’s episode that Liberty Poole and Mitchel Taylor were the public’s least favourite couple and they were dumped from the island.

After Wednesday’s dumping, Maya announced that two brand new bombshells would enter the villa – Joanna Chimonides, who turned heads during Casa Amor in series five, and Casey O’Gorman, who appeared in series nine.

Upon entering the villa, Casey said in a voiceover: “I’m best known for being in some triangles and causing quite a lot of drama.”

Joanna said: “I’m normally the loudest person in the room so I definitely want someone to match my energy 100%.

“I’m going back in the villa hopefully to find love this time around.”

After they entered the villa, host Maya asked if any of the islanders recognised the bombshells and Georgia Harrison revealed that she has met Casey a couple of times before.

She later said: “Me and Casey we had a really, really good connection outside the villa.

“I feel that he mugged me off a little bit and I was quite frankly heartbroken about it. So I don’t know how to feel.”

The first ever All Stars series has brought back previous islanders to the villa in the hope they find love again.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX.