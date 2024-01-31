Travis Kelce says he won’t be able to attend the Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travis Kelce says he won’t be able to attend the Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is in a relationship with Travis Kelce (Doug Peters/PA)
NFL player Travis Kelce has said he will be unable to support girlfriend Taylor Swift in-person at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Pop superstar Swift, 34, has six Grammy nominations this year in categories that include record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Kelce, 34, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, said he will not make the awards ceremony as he has to get ready for the Super Bowl – the annual championship game.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Taylor Swift on stage after winning the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking to The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, he said: “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday… is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day.

“Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

He also told the show that his career was his main focus at the moment.

He said: “Football is my main focus right now.

“There’s a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city, in this organisation.

“So this is my number one focus.”

Speaking further on his relationship with Swift, he said: “Hopefully everybody realises that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it.

“It’s nothing more than that.

“And how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it and sure enough I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fans, and friends.

“It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”

Kelce is heading to the Super Bowl after Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday.

The Chiefs will now face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11.

The pop star, who was in a suite in the corner of the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the game, could be seen cheering and jumping up and down after Kelce caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter.

Fans have speculated whether Swift will be able to attend the showdown and support Kelce but she has concerts scheduled for Tokyo, including a date on February 10.

Swift’s 2022 album Midnights is nominated for best album and best vocal pop album at the Grammys this year, which is taking place on February 4.

The record, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic, was the most the streamed album on Spotify in the UK for 2023.