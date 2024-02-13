Alison Hammond among stars supporting Red Nose Day’s special apron collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alison Hammond among stars supporting Red Nose Day’s special apron collection

By Press Association
Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark are among the stars who are sporting this year’s special Red Nose Day aprons in support of Comic Relief.

The collections features new illustrations of characters including Wallace and Gromit and Shaun The Sheep from the Oscar-winning animation company Aardman.

Rapper Big Zuu, MasterChef stars Grace Dent and Monica Galetti, TV chefs The Hairy Bikers and presenter Laura Jackson are also among the famous faces taking part in the campaign.

Great British Bake Off presenter Hammond said: “Laughter truly is the best medicine, so I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Comic Relief this year for Red Nose Day, and this year’s aprons are real showstoppers.

“I had the best time on set and it was made all the better knowing the money raised from this year’s range from Homesense goes towards supporting those facing the toughest times of their lives.

“If you can, get involved and help make a difference.”

Comic Relief has partnered with homeware brand Homesense, which is part of the TK Maxx family, for the collection of aprons and homeware which includes tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks and plush toys.

The money raised from the collection will support Comic Relief’s work in tackling issues facing children and young people globally, including poverty, conflict and climate change.

Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis co-founded the charity with Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

Oscar-winning director and creator of Wallace and Gromit, Nick Park, said: “It was such an honour to be asked by Richard Curtis and (his partner) Emma Freud to lend our characters to the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign, a lovely request that I couldn’t turn down, and the rest of the studio couldn’t resist.

“It has been a joy to create new artwork and animation for the campaign, working with the talented TJX (owner of TK Maxx) team has been a great experience for us all at Aardman.

“I’m really proud of the range of products and hope they bring a smile.”

Chief executive of Comic Relief, Samir Patel, said: “Once again our fantastic partner, Homesense, has pulled out all the stops to create the most wonderful homeware and apron range for Red Nose Day.

“It’s exciting to see true pop culture icons from the much-loved Aardman family feature across this year’s designs – it’s a beautiful collection guaranteed to raise smiles as well as all important funds to help change lives in the UK and around the world.

“Huge thank you to Homesense and everyone who is able to support us – we hope you wear the new range with pride, knowing the huge difference you are making.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is being held on Friday March 15.

This year’s collection of aprons featuring designs from Aardman are available at Homesense and TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com to raise money for Comic Relief.