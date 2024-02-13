Alison Hammond among stars supporting Red Nose Day’s special apron collection

Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark are among the stars who are sporting this year’s special Red Nose Day aprons in support of Comic Relief.

The collections features new illustrations of characters including Wallace and Gromit and Shaun The Sheep from the Oscar-winning animation company Aardman.

Rapper Big Zuu, MasterChef stars Grace Dent and Monica Galetti, TV chefs The Hairy Bikers and presenter Laura Jackson are also among the famous faces taking part in the campaign.

Rylan Clark (Dan Kennedy/TK Maxx/Comic Relief/PA)

Great British Bake Off presenter Hammond said: “Laughter truly is the best medicine, so I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Comic Relief this year for Red Nose Day, and this year’s aprons are real showstoppers.

“I had the best time on set and it was made all the better knowing the money raised from this year’s range from Homesense goes towards supporting those facing the toughest times of their lives.

“If you can, get involved and help make a difference.”

Comic Relief has partnered with homeware brand Homesense, which is part of the TK Maxx family, for the collection of aprons and homeware which includes tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks and plush toys.

The money raised from the collection will support Comic Relief’s work in tackling issues facing children and young people globally, including poverty, conflict and climate change.

Monica Galetti (Dan Kennedy/TK Maxx/Comic Relief/PA)

Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis co-founded the charity with Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

Oscar-winning director and creator of Wallace and Gromit, Nick Park, said: “It was such an honour to be asked by Richard Curtis and (his partner) Emma Freud to lend our characters to the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign, a lovely request that I couldn’t turn down, and the rest of the studio couldn’t resist.

“It has been a joy to create new artwork and animation for the campaign, working with the talented TJX (owner of TK Maxx) team has been a great experience for us all at Aardman.

“I’m really proud of the range of products and hope they bring a smile.”

The Hairy Bikers (Dan Kennedy/Comic Relief/TK Maxx/PA)

Chief executive of Comic Relief, Samir Patel, said: “Once again our fantastic partner, Homesense, has pulled out all the stops to create the most wonderful homeware and apron range for Red Nose Day.

“It’s exciting to see true pop culture icons from the much-loved Aardman family feature across this year’s designs – it’s a beautiful collection guaranteed to raise smiles as well as all important funds to help change lives in the UK and around the world.

“Huge thank you to Homesense and everyone who is able to support us – we hope you wear the new range with pride, knowing the huge difference you are making.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is being held on Friday March 15.

This year’s collection of aprons featuring designs from Aardman are available at Homesense and TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com to raise money for Comic Relief.