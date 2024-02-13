Martin Clunes wins award for Doc Martin: ‘I thought people were sick of it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Martin Clunes wins award for Doc Martin: ‘I thought people were sick of it’

By Press Association
Martin Clunes attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Martin Clunes attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Actor Martin Clunes has said he thought “people were sick of” Doc Martin as he picked up a best actor gong for his role playing the gruff GP.

The 62-year-old British actor played the doctor, who lives in the fictional Cornish village of Portwenn, for 18 years before the last series aired in December 2022.

On Monday, the television star won the award for best actor at the TV Choice Awards 2024, hosted by comedian Tom Allen at The Hilton on Park Lane.

TV Choice Awards 2024
Martin Clunes attending the TV Choice Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet, Clunes said: “The part I play’s been knocking around for 18 years so just when you thought people were sick of it, the readers have voted for it, so that’s nice.”

Reflecting on what it was like to end the show, he said “My wife and I made it. It’s our company that made it, so it was our call, and it felt very good, very happy to end it… I loved every second of it but it was a good time to stop.”

Discussing the last day of filming he said: “It was lovely. It was on a beach, it was pure Cornwall, 100% Cornwall and we were filming on a beautiful sunny beach and just to the left of where we were filming, the little cove we were in, there were people doing what they do in Cornwall, they were playing with inflatable balls and it was perfect.”

ITV’s Doc Martin, which first aired almost 20 years ago, was filmed in Port Isaac, a small fishing village in north Cornwall.

It follows the sometimes blunt former surgeon Doc Martin who arrives in the hamlet of Portwenn in series one to replace the former GP who had died.