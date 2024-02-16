I will miss GMB says Ben Shephard as he hails ‘amazing’ female presenters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I will miss GMB says Ben Shephard as he hails ‘amazing’ female presenters

By Press Association
Ben Shephard. (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ben Shephard. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ben Shephard has said he will miss the Good Morning Britain (GMB) team ahead of joining This Morning as a permanent presenter alongside Cat Deeley.

The 49-year-old, who is stepping into the daytime programme following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, has spent more than a decade at the breakfast ITV show.

Shephard had occasionally stepped in as a replacement for Schofield on This Morning before joining GMB at its launch in 2014 along with former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid and ex-Sky News presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible.

“As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!

“I will miss working with them and the whole team – and I’m very grateful that they are just next door so that whenever I get nostalgic I know they aren’t too far away.”

The former GMTV presenter, who has hosted the ITV shows Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior UK, also shared an image of him with Reid, Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh.

He returned to This Morning over the last year for a stint to work with Willoughby, who left the sofa in October.

During his time on GMB, Shephard has apologised for Dame Helen Mirren and former What Not To Wear host Susannah Constantine saying bad language on-air, in separate incidents, and covered the coronation of the King.

He has also experienced a millipede urinating on him, prompting the presenter to ask for sanitiser, and comedian and actress Daisy May Cooper saying she was left “shaking” after finally meeting her crush, Shephard.