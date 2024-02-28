Jonathan Dimbleby says law against assisted dying is ‘increasingly unbearable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jonathan Dimbleby says law against assisted dying is ‘increasingly unbearable’

By Press Association
Jonathan Dimbleby says law against assisted dying is ‘increasingly unbearable’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Jonathan Dimbleby says law against assisted dying is ‘increasingly unbearable’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Jonathan Dimbleby has described the criminalisation of assisted dying in the UK as “increasingly unbearable” following the death of his younger brother Nicholas, who suffered with motor neurone disease (MND).

The British broadcaster, 79, is urging political parties to commit to a parliamentary vote to change the law, ahead of the Health and Social Care Committee which is set to publish its report into assisted dying and assisted suicide in England and Wales.

Dimbleby told the Guardian that politicians have been “extraordinarily cautious”, and that current laws are as “anachronistically cruel as capital punishment”.

Jonathan Dimbleby
Jonathan Dimbleby (Ian West/PA)

“(It is) distressing to see Nick finding himself gradually unable to speak, to have to be carried everywhere, to have to be physically cared for in every respect,” he said.

“The law should be changed so that individuals like my brother, protected by crucial legal safeguards, would have the right to die at home at a moment of their choice.”

The cause has also been championed by Childline founder and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who has called for politicians to grapple with the issue for the first time since 2015.

The 83-year-old announced she had joined Swiss-assisted dying organisation Dignitas after she was diagnosed with terminal stage four lung cancer last year.

Silver Line 10th anniversary
Dame Esther Rantzen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nicholas Dimbleby, who was a strong supporter of the right to die, was diagnosed with the incurable illness MND last year but died at his home in Devon earlier this month at the age of 77.

“He was a wonderful, strong person, mentally as well as physically, and he felt this erosion of life very deeply,” his brother Jonathan said.

“He showed immense courage but as the disease progressed he endured terrifying choking fits though, mercifully, his final hours were peaceful.”

He said he had witnessed “the acute psychological and physical pain” that can accompany death and emphasised that granting the right to an assisted death still means that people get to make an active choice.

Dimbleby also said he had not become a member of Dignitas, but suggested: “Perhaps I should. It’s an omission.”

Considering the possibility that the law could soon be changed, he added: “I fervently hope so for the sake of all of us who are still alive.”

The Health and Social Care Committee launched an inquiry in December 2022 to examine different perspectives in the debate into assisted dying and assisted suicide in England and Wales.

The upcoming publication of the inquiry comes nine years after the last parliamentary vote on legalising assisted dying.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to murder or other charges.