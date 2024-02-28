Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness

By Press Association
Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness (Ian West/PA)
Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

The British singer apologised for the “inconvenience” in a post on social media, explaining how she had not fully recovered after falling ill at the end of the last series of her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the 35-year-old said, as she postponed five weekends in March.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

“And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.”

Adele said she will “miss you like mad” but her team were “already working out the details” and fans should expect more information shortly.

It marks the second time the London-born star has postponed Las Vegas show dates.

In January last year she announced, in an emotional last-minute message on social media, that the show was “not ready”.

Adele is expected to return for the last five scheduled Weekends With Adele shows in May and June.

It comes after the Someone Like You singer announced a string of open-air shows in Europe, taking to the stage in a bespoke arena in Munich, Germany, for four nights in August.

The shows, at Munich Messe, will take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10 and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

They mark the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

She last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.